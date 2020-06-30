Subscribe
shutterstock_1169047330_markvanscyoc-1
30 June 2020Rory O'Neill

USPTO extends fee deadlines but warns relief will end soon

The US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has further extended fee payment deadlines for small businesses, despite fears for the office’s funding.

However, in a  notice posted yesterday, the USPTO indicated that these extensions, which have been in place and renewed several times in March, could soon come to an end.

The deadline extensions cover payment of fees for searching, maintenance, filing, and other USPTO services.

They were first announced on March 16 and have been renewed since under the extra powers granted to the USPTO in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act).

In the latest announcement, USPTO director Andrei Iancu said he did “not anticipate any further broad-based extensions beyond what is outlined in this notice”.

Iancu early this month wrote to legislators advising them that the USPTO could need extra support to fund its operations as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He was  contacted by lawmakers, including senators Thom Tillis and Christopher Coons, who sought clarity on the USPTO’s finances.

“As a fully fee-funded agency, the USPTO is more likely than other agencies to feel the residual effects of any crisis’s impact on the private sector,” said the elected representatives’ letter to the USPTO director.

In his reply, Iancu  advised the legislators that the USPTO was relying on its reserves in the absence of normal fee collections.

“The reserve level stood at $95 million based on preliminary data through May 2020, which could fund trademark operations for 13 weeks in the absence of additional fee collections,” Iancu wrote.

The USPTO has postponed planned upgrades to its IT systems in an effort to cut costs during the period of reduced funding.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories sent like this straight to your inbox.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Patents
USTPO unveils new fast-track pilot for patent appeals
2 July 2020   A fast-track programme to hasten appeal applications before the Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB) has been rolled out today, July 2, according to a notice released by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USTPO).
Patents
UKIPO waives late charges until March 2021
20 July 2020   The UK Intellectual Property Office has unveiled a set of temporary fee reductions that will come into force at the end of this month until March 2021.
Patents
PTAB fees to rise in October
3 August 2020   The US Patent and Trademark Office will raise patent fees from October, amid financial pressure on the organisation stemming from COVID-19 disruption.


Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024

Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024
Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Patents
‘It’s all about personality’: Co-counsel for Netlist on their ‘high-wire act’
6 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024

More articles

Virgin Galactic can use contested trade secrets to develop ‘mothership’
Appeals court vacates $10m shrimp trade secrets case as stand-in judge 'lacked authority'
Big tech and banks named in authentication technology suit
The Generative AI Copyright Disclosure Act: Congress grapples with transparency
Tesla’s $1bn secrets suit exposes potholes for electric vehicle makers
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
Supreme Court rules ‘Trump Too Small’ trademark violates Lanham Act
Oura tells Texas court not to stay smart ring lawsuit pending ITC investigation