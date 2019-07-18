Subscribe
shutterstock_590950586_everything_possible
18 July 2019Rory O'Neill

UKIPO plans digital renewals update

The UK Intellectual Property Office (IPO) has pledged to transform the way it delivers IP services as the economy and wider society increasingly goes digital.

The commitments came in the IPO’s annual report, published today, July 18.

Publication of the report comes as the IPO prepares for the UK’s impending exit from the EU.

But according to the office, Brexit will not distract it from its key strategic objectives in 2019/20.

The coming year will be the first in which the IPO provides “truly modern IP services to our customers, where the channel of choice is digital,” said CEO Tim Moss.

Brexit has diverted resources from improving the IPO’s digital platform, the report said.

“The transformation of our digital services has progressed but at a slower pace as resources have been focused on ensuring our systems are prepared for exiting the EU”, it read.

“During 2019/20 we will focus on two key areas identified as most important to our customers, providing a single unified digital service for renewals and a system to enable customers to change their details,” the IPO pledged.

The report said that the IPO had processed record levels of trademark and design mark applications over the past year.

Trademark applications rose by 11%, while design applications increased by 15% over the period, the report said.

The record levels of filing activity came as the IPO has had to draw up preparations for managing the IP aspects of Brexit.

Non-executive director of the IPO, Tim Suter, said that he had been “impressed with the organisation’s ability to respond to the uncertainty, and plan for a range of scenarios so that we will be able to deliver the best possible outcomes on IP, whatever the final settlement turns out to be”.

The IPO has produced multiple pieces of secondary legislation and updated its IT systems in order to be able to process new and updated IP rights resulting from Brexit, the IPO said.

In the report, the office also hailed its progress in reaching businesses and educating them about the value of IP.

According to the document, the IPO engaged with more than 90,000 businesses, 80% of which “felt able to make an informed decision about their IP”.

Moss said that the year was a successful one for the office.

“It not only met its ministerial targets, but also put in a strong performance right across the organisation, from processing record trademark and design applications and engaging with large numbers of businesses, to achieving 87.5% customer satisfaction,” Moss said.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories like this sent straight to your inbox.

Today's top stories:

UKIPO dismisses TM opposition by Fashion One

Nike files counterclaim against Kawhi Leonard over ‘klaw’ logo

Financial advisers in dispute over ‘quarterback’ mark

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Trademarks
UKIPO reassures rights owners in Brexit transition guidance
30 January 2020   There will be no changes to the UK Intellectual Property Office or for its customers when the UK departs from the EU at midnight tomorrow, the organisation said in updated guidance for the transition period to December 31, 2020.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
EasyGroup launches suit at US travel firm
UK primed for IP-backed finance, say WIPO and UKIPO
Semiconductor SMEs juggle trade secrets with patents, says panel
UKIPO reveals media IP focus over past decade
M&S festive gin sinks Aldi in ‘lookalike’ case
UK diverges from EU on 'acquiescence' in trademark dispute
Battle of the logos: Tesco takes on Lidl in UK Court of Appeal