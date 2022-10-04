Subscribe
dean-russell-mp
4 October 2022Sarah Speight

UK government appoints new IP minister

Dean Russell MP has been appointed as the UK’s new minister for enterprise and markets, with responsibility for intellectual property.

The  Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy (BEIS) announced the move today, October 4, in the latest ministerial appointments under new prime minister Liz Truss.

Russell, who replaces George Freeman MP, is the 12th minister in 12 years to be tasked with IP responsibility. Two MPs have served in the role twice—Chris Skidmore and Jo Johnson, the younger brother of former PM Boris Johnson.

Commenting on the appointment, BEIS interim CEO Adam Williams said: “We warmly welcome Dean Russell MP as the new minister for enterprise and markets.

“IP has a central role to play in making the UK’s economy one of the most innovative and creative in the world.

“We look forward to working with Dean to ensure the UK’s IP environment continues to make a strong contribution to the government’s agenda on innovation, trade and global Britain, and remains a powerful enabler for growth.”

The role’s remit also includes small business, enterprise and access to finance; consumer and competition policy; EU issues, internal market implementation and trade; and Brexit opportunities.

Russell is the MP for Watford, England. He holds a degree in Physics and Business Studies and an MPhil in Physics and Material Science and is an artist and children’s book author in his spare time.

A former small business owner, advisor and mentor, he has lectured on business and communications at many UK universities including UCL, University of Birmingham and Ashridge (Hult) Business School.

Russell is a member of several All Party Parliamentary Groups (APPG) including the Film and Production Industry APPG, Digital Health APPG, Digital ID APPG and the Mental Health APPG.

