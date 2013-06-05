Wolters Kluwer bags Avantiq as consolidation continues

US-based Wolters Kluwer Corporate Legal Services (CLS) announced on Wednesday that it has acquired trademark research specialist Avantiq, the latest in a string of transactions in the IP service provider sector.

Avantiq will operate under the Corsearch brand, which is one of the largest in the trademark and brand management sector.

“We are excited to welcome Avantiq to Wolters Kluwer CLS. Together, we will provide broader solutions to our global client base, offering another layer of capabilities to help organisations protect their brands,” said Josh Braunstein, Corsearch general manager.

“We can now offer our customers improved service, combined and expanded global databases, and a broader suite of solutions to meet local, regional and worldwide branding needs,” he added.

Larissa Best, managing director of Avantiq, said: “We have a long-standing relationship with Corsearch. As our partnership developed, it became clear that we could better serve our customer base together.”

Financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed. For Corsearch, it’s the next move in an expansion drive, following 2010’s acquisition of trademark search and watch business Edital.

The story is the same across the industry. In April, Thomson Compumark acquired Canadian trademark search business Onscope, and in February CPA Global acquired IP software developer First-to-File, while on the domain name side, Corporation Services Company bought Melbourne IT’s digital brands business in March.