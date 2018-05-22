Subscribe
istock-183257898_schlol
22 May 2018TrademarksPravin Anand, Vaishali Mittal and Siddhant Chamola

Woes for Toyota and trademark owners

The case of Toyota Jidosha Kabushiki Kaisha v Prius Auto Industries & Ors has undergone a tumultuous journey since being filed in 2009, and was the first trademark case to be reviewed under a special leave petition at the Supreme Court of India.

This dispute dates to a civil suit filed by Toyota against Prius Auto Industries (PAI) in the Delhi High Court seeking relief for infringement of Toyota’s trademarks ‘Qualis’ and ‘Innova’ and for passing off the trademark ‘Prius’.

The single judge, in July 8, 2016, restrained PAI by a permanent injunction from violating Toyota’s rights in its trademarks ‘Toyota’, ‘Innova’ and ‘Prius’, while recognising ‘Prius’ as a well-known trademark. The judge further held that Toyota was the prior user of ‘Prius’ in other countries and by virtue of its extensive trans-border reputation, ‘Prius’ had acclaimed immense statutory and common-law rights to be granted well-known status in India.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk




Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s worth trying against the odds’: Inside McDonald’s 'Big Mac' showdown
INTA supports changing EUIPO practice on ‘converting’ trademarks
Ten tips for domain managers to overcome complex challenges
Harley-Davidson takes aim at Next over motorcycle motif
Idealism v materialism: the philosophy of trademark analysis