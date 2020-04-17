Subscribe
markcaddlecropped
17 April 2020Trademarks

Withers & Rogers promotes London TM attorney to partner

European IP firm  Withers & Rogers has promoted trademark attorney  Mark Caddle to the firm’s partnership, effective from April 1.

Caddle joined the firm’s London office as a graduate trainee in 2011. With a client list comprising multinationals and start-ups, his practice focuses on sectors including consumer electronics, food and drink, pharmaceuticals, and financial services.

Fiona McBride, head of the firm’s Trademark Group, said of Caddle: “Mark is a highly-skilled and energetic member of the team and his promotion to the partnership couldn’t be more deserved.”

“Through his dedication to providing exemplary service and his strong strategic and advisory skills, Mark has earned the respect of colleagues and clients alike. Mark’s promotion to the partnership will strengthen our partnership and we look forward to his continuing contribution to the success of the firm,” McBride added.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories sent like this straight to your inbox.

Today’s tops stories

WIPO unveils online monitoring dashboard

Philip Morris rebuffed again at UKIPO

In-house teams must drive diversity to recover post-pandemic: report

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk




Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s worth trying against the odds’: Inside McDonald’s 'Big Mac' showdown
INTA supports changing EUIPO practice on ‘converting’ trademarks
Ten tips for domain managers to overcome complex challenges
Harley-Davidson takes aim at Next over motorcycle motif
Idealism v materialism: the philosophy of trademark analysis