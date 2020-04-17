Withers & Rogers promotes London TM attorney to partner

European IP firm Withers & Rogers has promoted trademark attorney Mark Caddle to the firm’s partnership, effective from April 1.

Caddle joined the firm’s London office as a graduate trainee in 2011. With a client list comprising multinationals and start-ups, his practice focuses on sectors including consumer electronics, food and drink, pharmaceuticals, and financial services.

Fiona McBride, head of the firm’s Trademark Group, said of Caddle: “Mark is a highly-skilled and energetic member of the team and his promotion to the partnership couldn’t be more deserved.”

“Through his dedication to providing exemplary service and his strong strategic and advisory skills, Mark has earned the respect of colleagues and clients alike. Mark’s promotion to the partnership will strengthen our partnership and we look forward to his continuing contribution to the success of the firm,” McBride added.

