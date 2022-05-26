Subscribe
shutterstock_2106058517_lightspring
26 May 2022TrademarksMuireann Bolger

WIPR Trademarks Live: NFTs, China, portfolio management

How seriously you need to be taking the new non-fungible token (NFT) arena: is it a passing fad or a significant new threat?

That was a key question explored in the  Keynote fireside chat, “ NFTs: The rise and rise of the non-fungible token: What are the key considerations?” held during  WIPR Trademarks Live.

Kicking off yesterday, May 24, the two-day conference provides critical and timely insights from leading trademark practitioners from a wide range of industry sectors.

During the session on NFTs, Rick Farnell, CEO of Appdetex, and Marc Tractenberg, a shareholder in Greenberg  Traurig enjoyed a lively debate on the future of this new and exciting tech.

They also tackled what brands are doing in this fast-moving space, what threats the emergence of NFTs represent, and how brands can protect themselves.

“NFTs and its underlying technology is now seen everywhere. And no, this is not a fad. Just like the internet was not a fad. The important thing to focus on is really the overwhelming global consumer support for this new technology. And how it can provide for new ideas and new business models,” urged Farnell.

Chinese government subsidies

Also speaking at the conference, the US Patent and Trademark Office’s principal counsel and director for China IP, Michael Mangleson, explored the work of his team in the country.

“A lot of our messaging and programmes try to find ways to provide a very robust and effective IP system and a trademark system to protect the trademarks and allow brand owners to have an avenue to effectively protect and enforce those trademarks,” he noted.

One of the team’s key achievements was flagging the problematic issue of Chinese government subsidies in fuelling a spate of poor or bad faith trademark applications.

“We've been conducting extensive research on China's policies and their programmes that are designed to increase the number of China trademarks globally. And local municipalities in China, when they receive these mandates, often will incentivise these programmes through subsidies,” said Mangleson.

“This research that we've done has also shed a light on motivations behind the filings, which I think really can be summed up in one word, and that is ‘money’,” he said, adding that China was now seeing a reduction in subsidy programmes.

Brand portfolios

WIPR Trademarks Live, which is free to attend, also offers insights from Amazon, Siemens, Western Digital, Teva, the World Intellectual Property Organization, GoDaddy Corporate Domains and more.

You’ll also discover the latest brand protection challenges and learn how to maximise the value of your existing trademarks portfolio, as well as the likely impact of the US Trademark Modernization Act 2020.

To find out more, visit and register here.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories sent like this straight to your inbox

Today’s top stories

Should I get a unitary patent?

Legalising the illegal: how Russia is replacing foreign brands

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Trademarks
Amazon, WIPO, The Lego Group, take part in WIPR TM Live
8 June 2021   Speakers from Amazon, the World Intellectual Property Organization, and The Lego Group will take part in the first-ever World IP Review Trademarks Live event, which starts today.
Copyright
Hermès’ MetaBirkin NFT dispute and the future of metaverse IP
17 February 2022   The luxury brand’s lawsuit over non-fungible tokens heralds important questions for brand owners and artists over their IP rights in the metaverse, Joseph Barber of Howard & Howard Attorneys explains.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Virgin wins $160m trademark appeal against Alaska Airlines
Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
Fintech firm sues Samsung over contactless payment tech
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Virgin Galactic moves $46m countersuit in Boeing ‘mothership’ dispute
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions