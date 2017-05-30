Subscribe
session
30 May 2017Trademarks

WIPR survey: INTA Annual Meeting highlights

The city of Barcelona, networking with IP colleagues and the food were some of the many highlights of INTA’s Annual Meeting in Barcelona.

More than 10,600 registrants attended the meeting, which took place over five days (May 20 to 24).

A recent survey by WIPR, the team behind the official INTA Daily Newsletter, asked what the highlight of the conference had been for registrants.

For many, the chance to network with IP colleagues from around the world was the highlight, while others applauded Barcelona the city and the Fira Gran Via, the venue for the conference.

Others commended receptions hosted by law firms, booths in the exhibition hall and the numerous sessions held over the five days.

For the WIPR team, the opening ceremony—which featured Íñigo Méndez de Vigo, Spain’s Minister of Education, Culture and Sport; INTA CEO Etienne Sanz de Acedo; and INTA president Joe Ferretti— was a high point.

The Annual Meeting culminated in a closing reception at Barceloneta Beach.

For this week’s survey, we ask: "Was the US Supreme Court correct to  tighten the patent venue rules in TC Heartland v Kraft Foods?" Click here to answer.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk




Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024

Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024
Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Patents
‘It’s all about personality’: Co-counsel for Netlist on their ‘high-wire act’
6 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024

More articles

Post-Brexit issues at heart of EUIPO ‘Basmati’ dispute
INTA: NFTs should be protected as ‘goods’ in Bored Ape case
Trademark protection in Ethiopia: A practical guide
TikTok fails Singapore’s recognition test in ‘Tiki’ dispute
EU trademark round-up: Tour de France, Nike, Google, and Anheuser-Busch
Mind the gap: A false sense of registration in Zambia
How to score an IP win: German lawyers tackle Euro 24 challenges
Supreme Court rules ‘Trump Too Small’ trademark violates Lanham Act