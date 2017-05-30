WIPR survey: INTA Annual Meeting highlights

The city of Barcelona, networking with IP colleagues and the food were some of the many highlights of INTA’s Annual Meeting in Barcelona.

More than 10,600 registrants attended the meeting, which took place over five days (May 20 to 24).

A recent survey by WIPR, the team behind the official INTA Daily Newsletter, asked what the highlight of the conference had been for registrants.

For many, the chance to network with IP colleagues from around the world was the highlight, while others applauded Barcelona the city and the Fira Gran Via, the venue for the conference.

Others commended receptions hosted by law firms, booths in the exhibition hall and the numerous sessions held over the five days.

For the WIPR team, the opening ceremony—which featured Íñigo Méndez de Vigo, Spain’s Minister of Education, Culture and Sport; INTA CEO Etienne Sanz de Acedo; and INTA president Joe Ferretti— was a high point.

The Annual Meeting culminated in a closing reception at Barceloneta Beach.

