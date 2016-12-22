Wells Fargo targets film production company in TM claim

Financial institution Wells Fargo has targeted a film production company and a film producer and financier in a trademark claim.

Filed at the US District Court for the Southern District of Florida, Miami Division, on Tuesday, December 20, the lawsuit alleged that production company Weathervane Productions and Benjamin McConley had committed a violation of trademark laws.

The suit claimed false designation of origin, unfair competition, violations of the Unfair and Deceptive Trade Practices Act, common law indemnification, and violations under the wrongful act doctrine.

Wells Fargo owns a number of trademarks, including the image of a red square with ‘Wells Fargo’ written inside (US registration number 3810870), the mark ‘Together we’ll go far’ (number 3828859), and an image of a cart being pulled by horses (number 3829087).

Weathervane, “a private investing production company specialising in entertainment and other non-entertainment related projects”, and McConley allegedly used the Wells Fargo marks to induce others to believe that the financial institution has made representations vouching for the defendants.

“Defendants’ improper use of these marks has caused significant damage to plaintiffs, because third parties who received the letters containing these marks associated and attributed the acts of defendants to plaintiffs,” said the suit.

According to the suit, Weathervane and McConley have suggested that they are capable of financing the production and marketing of films, “subject to an investor providing ‘matching funds’ that will be used to obtain a line of credit from Wells Fargo Bank”.

The defendants have also claimed that Weathervane has secured funding to help it produce films but needs to find investors to match those funds to secure a necessary line of credit from plaintiffs, the suit alleged.

Wells Fargo alleged that the defendants have provided third parties with counterfeit and forged documents purporting to be from the bank.

These include letters, bank statements and other documents which contain the Wells Fargo marks, information that is not true, and representations that Wells Fargo has not made.

This conduct “has led to a number of demands, claims and lawsuits being made or filed against defendants”, said the suit.

It added: “Defendants knowingly and wilfully used and continue to use the Wells Fargo marks, despite their knowledge that such use is without consent.”

Wells Fargo is seeking permanent injunctive relief, compensatory damages, attorneys’ fees and costs.