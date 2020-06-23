Subscribe
shutterstock_1407744842fotogrin
23 June 2020TrademarksRory O'Neill

Webinar: protecting online brands in Russia

The  WIPR Insights webinar series has in recent weeks provided an in-depth look at how to enforce brands and trademarks online, whether it’s  managing domain portfolios or enforcement through the  Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN). The latest entry focuses on practical advice for online brand owners looking to enforce their trademarks in Russia.

One of the biggest challenges for many foreign brand owners in Russia is the same as for other visitors: the language. Takedown notices and communications with Russian platforms must be in a local language, explained Evgeny Alexandrov, partner at  Gorodissky & Partners. That makes having the assistance of a local trademark lawyer all the more important.

Apart from cultural barriers, brand owners also need to be aware of the tools available to them under Russian trademark law. The ICANN-administered Uniform Domain-Name Dispute-Resolution Policy (UDRP) is not applicable to disputes concerning .ru, .su and other local country code top-level domains (ccTLDs), and “no similar administrative procedure has been adopted so far,” Alexandrov said.

But local nuances aside, online trademark protection strategies in Russia should be built on principles that will be familiar to brand owners in many countries. The most effective way to deal with counterfeits in Russia, Alexandrov said, is to use a comprehensive approach involving both online and offline actions.

The chances of being able to remove infringing goods from a platform without resorting to litigation are quite strong—Alexandrov estimates the efficiency of pre-trial methods, such as takedown notices, at 85%.

If the case does proceed to litigation, and brand owners are successful in their anti-infringement action, they may be able to choose between damages or statutory compensation.

“In most cases, brand owners prefer to claim statutory compensation,” Alexandrov said, as they will not be required to quantify the damage suffered. Statutory compensation is calculated in one of three ways: it can be a sum, between $160 and $80,000, determined by the court; double the cost of the counterfeit goods; or double the cost of the licensed use of the mark.

You can listen to the webinar  here, and access the full series on the WIPR Insights channel  here.

For more information on opportunities to participate in a webinar, contact Sarah Gooding on sgooding@newtonmedia.co.uk.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories sent like this straight to your inbox.

Today’s top stories

Rolex secures ‘Mariner’ TM win against rival in Singapore

UKIPO brings ‘interrupted days’ to an end

US launches new copyright rules for social media and blogs

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Jurisdiction reports
Russia jurisdiction report: Landing a licence
29 March 2021   IP owners are free to exploit their rights in different forms, including by entering into licence agreements. Licence agreements are regulated by the Russian Civil Code. Under a licence agreement, one party—the owner—grants or undertakes to grant the other party with the right to use the trademark/patent within the limits stipulated by the contract.
Jurisdiction reports
Russia: A new way to protect designs
28 November 2021   The Eurasian Patent Office started accepting Eurasian design patent applications in June this year, adding another route for applicants seeking protection in the region, explain Irmeli Nokkanen and Mariya Beltyukova of Papula-Nevinpat.
Trademarks
Webinar: ICANN enforcement and Uber’s anti-counterfeiting efforts
19 June 2020   The methods for identifying and abating brand-related domain abuse have shifted radically, but with a surge in COVID-19-related domain name registrations, what can brands do?


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Virgin wins $160m trademark appeal against Alaska Airlines
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s worth trying against the odds’: Inside McDonald’s 'Big Mac' showdown
INTA supports changing EUIPO practice on ‘converting’ trademarks
Ten tips for domain managers to overcome complex challenges
Harley-Davidson takes aim at Next over motorcycle motif