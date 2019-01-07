Subscribe
istock-578121252_sorendls
7 January 2019Trademarks

Wagamama wins TM dispute against ‘Wakayama’ instant noodles

Wagamama, a Japanese-inspired British restaurant chain, has successfully halted the registration of a rival trademark after the UK Intellectual Property Office (IPO) ruled that it sounds similar to the restaurant chain’s mark.

UK-based company Cable Logic Europe applied to register the trademark ‘Wakayama’ for “prepared meals, instant meals” and other food products “all consisting principally of noodles, made of rice and wheat”, in August 2017.

In a decision by the IPO on December 19, 2018, Wakayama was denied registration as it would cause a likelihood of confusion to the average consumer.

In its opposition to the mark, Wagamama claimed the ‘Wakayama’ trademark is visually similar to its own and aurally almost identical.

The restaurant chain also argued the goods and services offered by Wakayama were similar to Wagamama’s, which would probably cause confusion among consumers, a statement which the IPO upheld.

Wagamama also cited its far-reaching reputation in the UK and said Wakayama’s use of the mark would cause the public to believe there is an economic connection between Wagamama and Wakayama, when “no such connection exists”.

It also alleged that Wakayama would gain an unfair advantage by benefiting from the marketing of the Wagamama brand. It said this may alter the economic behaviour of consumers if they chose Wakayama’s goods instead of Wagamama’s services.

Wagamama also claimed that granting a trademark to Wakayama may damage Wagamama’s reputation if Wakayama received any form of negative publicity.

In response, Cable Logic filed a counterstatement denying all grounds of opposition from Wagamama.

Cable Logic said that “if pronounced clearly by a reasonable person, Wakayama does not sound the same as Wagamama”.

This was directly contested by the IPO’s Heather Harrison in her decision, as she said the two marks are aurally alike to a “high degree”. Specifically, Harrison said the first and last syllables “are identical”, while the second and third syllables “differ in the consonant sound (GA; KA) but share the same vowel sound.

The IPO also ruled that there would be a likelihood of confusion for consumers as there is a similarity of the goods offered by both parties.

It said the average consumer “rarely has the opportunity to make direct comparisons between trademarks” and must instead rely on “the imperfect picture of them he has retained in his mind”.

It stated that the average consumer is likely to “imperfectly recollect” the verbal elements of Wagamama when looking at Wakayama and conclude the latter mark is being used by Wagamama.

Harrison ordered Cable Logic to pay Wagamama £1,000 ($1,275) in costs.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories like this sent straight to your inbox.

Today's top stories:

USPTO issues new guidelines on Alice/Mayo implementation

FTC v Qualcomm trial begins

SCOTUS to rule on ‘scandalous’ trademarks’ registration

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk




Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s worth trying against the odds’: Inside McDonald’s 'Big Mac' showdown
INTA supports changing EUIPO practice on ‘converting’ trademarks
Ten tips for domain managers to overcome complex challenges
Harley-Davidson takes aim at Next over motorcycle motif
Idealism v materialism: the philosophy of trademark analysis