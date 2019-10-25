Subscribe
shutterstock_790067251_ink_drop-1
25 October 2019TrademarksSaman Javed

Virgin accuses retailer of creating ‘sham’ entity to avoid paying court fees

Virgin Enterprises has filed a trademark infringement claim against a cosmetics retailer in the US just months after it won a lawsuit against the same company in the UK.

The complaint, filed yesterday, October 24 at the US District Court for the District of Wyoming targets the owner of two companies, Virginic and Paramount Labs, and alleges trademark infringement, dilution and unfair competition.

In its filing, Virgin said both companies use of ‘Virginic’ to sell cosmetics and personal care products violate US laws and infringe on its earlier trademarks for ‘Virgin’.

Additionally, Virgin said the sale of products bearing the ‘Virginic’ name in the US amounts to wilful infringement “because Virginic already lost a similar challenge abroad”.

In March, the English High Court denied Virginic’s application to register the ‘Virginic’ trademark in the UK, finding that it is likely to be confused with Virgin’s existing trademarks.

“As a result, Virginic now owes Virgin £35,000 ($44,000),” the filing said. Virgin said it has attempted to collect the UK judgment from Virginic, but it has refused to comply.

The infringement in the Us is wilful because Virginic already lost a similar challenge abroad.

The UK-basedcompany also alleged unfair competition, citing its Virgin Atlantic Retail Therapy Shop thatsells various skincare products and cosmetics.

According to the filing, following the UK judgment, in May 2019 the owner of Virginic formed Paramount Labs in Wyoming.

“Paramount is a sham entity that was created solely to hide assets from the UK judgment and continue acts of infringement,” the filing said.

According to Virgin, the owner now imports ‘Virginic’ goods featuring the same packaging into the US under the Paramount Labs company.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories like this sent straight to your inbox.

Today's top stories:

ON Semiconductor pays Power Integrations $175m to settle patent row

US court gives Chinese chipmaker access to Micron’s trade secrets

Apple fails to stop Maxell navigation patent suit

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Copyright
Virgin America settles with safety video voice-over actress
15 August 2019   Virgin America has settled a copyright infringement suit with voice-over actress Noemi Del Rio, after she accused the airline of using her voice without a licence.
Trademarks
Virgin fails to fight off cosmetics TM
26 November 2018   Virgin Enterprises suffered a defeat last week when the UK Intellectual Property Office dismissed its opposition to a trademark covering cosmetics.
Patents
English High Court hands win to Teleste in patent dispute
20 November 2019   Finnish technology company Teleste Corporation has been handed a win at the UK High Court after a British competitor, Technetix, sued it for patent infringement.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
Fintech firm sues Samsung over contactless payment tech
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Virgin Galactic moves $46m countersuit in Boeing ‘mothership’ dispute
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s worth trying against the odds’: Inside McDonald’s 'Big Mac' showdown