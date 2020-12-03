Subscribe
shutterstock_1162824358_tobias_arhelger
3 December 2020TrademarksRory O'Neill

‘Vehicle Smart’ TM prevails despite Daimler opposition

Daimler unsuccessfully tried to block a ‘Vehicle Smart’ trademark from being registered in the UK, citing its own ‘Smart’ EU mark covering cars.

UK company  Vehicle Smart filed to register a logo featuring its name at the  UK Intellectual Property Office (IPO), covering mobile apps related to vehicle booking and testing services.

Among the company’s products is Vehicle Check, which allows users to research the history of a vehicle via an app.

Daimler opposed the application, claiming it would cause confusion with its own ‘Smart’ mark. The German auto company claimed that the term “Smart” when used in the context of the auto industry, will always be linked with Daimler. But the IPO considered this argument to be “overstating” the reputation of Daimler’s earlier mark.

According to a decision issued last month, the Vehicle Smart brand was unlikely to confuse a significant number of consumers.

“The average consumer on seeing the mark or hearing the phrase ‘vehicle smart’ will make no link to the opponent’s smart branded passenger cars,” the IPO decision said.

This was especially true in the case of mobile apps, which are not covered by Daimler’s ‘Smart’ trademark. Even where Vehicle Smart’s app covers the use of mobile apps for vehicle-related services, the similarity with those covered by Daimler were “very low”, the IPO found.

The IPO ordered Daimler to pay legal costs of £1,200 ($1613) to Vehicle Smart, whose mark has been allowed to proceed to registration.

The German car manufacturer has been involved in a number of high-profile IP disputes as of late, mostly to do with standard-essential patents (SEPs) owned by Nokia.

Nokia claims that Daimler has refused to take a licence to its SEPs, which cover technology used in connected cars.

But Daimler says the obligation to take a licence is on component suppliers, rather than sellers of end products such as vehicles.

The Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) is expected to provide clarity on the issue, in a decision that will be closely watched by the telecommunications and automobile industries.

Last week, the Düsseldorf Regional Court asked the CJEU to clarify where EU law stands on the issue of which part of the supply chain must take a licence to standard-essential technology.

Germany’s competition authority had pressed for the courts to make a referral to the CJEU, whereas US competition regulators have effectively green-lit SEP owners’ favoured practice of licensing to end-level manufacturers.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories sent like this straight to your inbox

Top stories

UK must avoid US-style copyright laws, Lords told

Philips wants Xiaomi Indian sales ban

Former Starbucks counsel joins HP

Forex Bank loses bid to keep TM before General Court

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Patents
Nokia v Daimler SEP dispute referred to CJEU
26 November 2020   Düsseldorf Regional Court has referred a standard-essential patent licensing dispute between Nokia and Daimler to the Court of Justice of the European Union.
Patents
Germany’s Cartel Office weighs in on Nokia/Daimler SEP dispute
24 June 2020   The Federal Cartel Office of Germany has stepped into a standard-essential patent licensing dispute between Nokia and Daimler, urging a court to ask the Court of Justice of the European Union to clarify fundamental questions.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

INTA pushes 2026 Dubai Annual Meeting back three years
Virgin wins $160m trademark appeal against Alaska Airlines
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s worth trying against the odds’: Inside McDonald’s 'Big Mac' showdown
INTA supports changing EUIPO practice on ‘converting’ trademarks