Subscribe
25 November 2014Trademarks

Valencia brushes aside DC Comics Batman threat

Spanish football team Valencia has played down opposition by DC Comics to a trademark application by the club that features an image of a bat.

Yesterday, WIPR reported that DC, which owns the rights to comic book superhero Batman, had opposed the football’s team trademark application for a new bat logo.

In its notice of opposition, filed at the Office for Harmonization in the Internal Market earlier this year, DC said the image chosen by Valencia was too similar to two images it owns that depict Batman.

But, speaking to WIPR, a spokesperson for Valencia, real name Valencia Club de Futbol (VCF), said there “was no lawsuit or claim against VCF” and that DC’s opposition centred on the potential design for “a new line of casual clothing”.

The club added: “Without prejudice to the aforementioned matter, the new bat design is currently not used—and not planned for future use—by the club.”

The bat has been a renowned symbol in the Valencia region since the 1300’s with the Crown of Aragorn, a former composite monarchy, having a bat as part of its symbol.

Images depicting the comic book character have changed numerous times since he was created in 1939.

Valencia said that a bat has been incorporated into its official club crest since 1922.

“The official crest and the bat have been trademark registered worldwide and their use has not been subject to any legal challenge,” a spokesperson added.

Valencia play in Spain’s top football division La Liga.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Trademarks
DC Comics targets Valencia CF over ‘Batman’ logo
24 November 2014   Publishing company DC comics has targeted Spanish football team Valencia over claims its bat logo is too similar to images it owns for its superhero comic book series Batman.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
Fintech firm sues Samsung over contactless payment tech
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Virgin Galactic moves $46m countersuit in Boeing ‘mothership’ dispute
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s worth trying against the odds’: Inside McDonald’s 'Big Mac' showdown