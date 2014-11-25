Valencia brushes aside DC Comics Batman threat

Spanish football team Valencia has played down opposition by DC Comics to a trademark application by the club that features an image of a bat.

Yesterday, WIPR reported that DC, which owns the rights to comic book superhero Batman, had opposed the football’s team trademark application for a new bat logo.

In its notice of opposition, filed at the Office for Harmonization in the Internal Market earlier this year, DC said the image chosen by Valencia was too similar to two images it owns that depict Batman.

But, speaking to WIPR, a spokesperson for Valencia, real name Valencia Club de Futbol (VCF), said there “was no lawsuit or claim against VCF” and that DC’s opposition centred on the potential design for “a new line of casual clothing”.

The club added: “Without prejudice to the aforementioned matter, the new bat design is currently not used—and not planned for future use—by the club.”

The bat has been a renowned symbol in the Valencia region since the 1300’s with the Crown of Aragorn, a former composite monarchy, having a bat as part of its symbol.

Images depicting the comic book character have changed numerous times since he was created in 1939.

Valencia said that a bat has been incorporated into its official club crest since 1922.

“The official crest and the bat have been trademark registered worldwide and their use has not been subject to any legal challenge,” a spokesperson added.

Valencia play in Spain’s top football division La Liga.