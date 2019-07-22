Subscribe
shutterstock_1169047330_markvanscyoc
22 July 2019TrademarksRory O'Neill

USPTO warns of ‘bad faith’ filings from China

The US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has identified China as the source of an increasing number of bad faith trademark filings in the US.

USPTO commissioner for trademarks Mary Boney Dennison made the remarks at a US congress committee session last Thursday, July 18.

Speaking before the House subcommittee on courts, IP, and the internet committee on the judiciary, Dennison said the USPTO was “very concerned” by a recent spike in bad faith trademark filings.

“While some of the filings with inaccurate or possibly fraudulent claims of use of the mark are domestic, a significant and increasing number of these come from overseas, primarily from mainland China,” Dennison said.

The office was taking “aggressive” steps to combat the problem, she said.

Earlier this month, the office announced new rules that would require all foreign trademark applicants to be represented by a licensed US attorney.

Speaking last week, Dennison said that the measures would improve the accuracy of submissions to the USPTO.

She said the “dramatic rise” in filings from China, which is responsible for 11% of total USPTO applications, coincided with an increase in fraudulent filings that “threaten to undermine the reliability of the trademark register”.

Dennison told the committee the office was exploring additional measures to improve the accuracy of trademark filings.

The USPTO plans to amend the rule requiring parties to produce a specimen demonstrating evidence of use, she said.

The new criteria will include a requirement for webpages to show the URL and access or print date.

Dennison also revealed that the office was looking at introducing incentives for registrants to ensure that their registrations are kept up to date with respect to goods and services covered by the mark.

Measures could include abolishing fees to amend the goods and services of a trademark registration, while introducing a fee for goods and services deleted as a result of an audit.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories like this sent straight to your inbox.

Today's top stories:

IP industry mourns Mr Justice Henry Carr

English Court of Appeals cancels RAND trial in TQ Delta patent dispute

University of New Mexico research arm sues Apple for patent infringement

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Trademarks
Weeding out bad faith trademarks
27 April 2022   Rogue behaviour by Chinese trademark agencies is a warning to applicants, explains Haoyu Feng of Chofn.
Trademarks
Foreign TM applicants must use US lawyers: USPTO
3 July 2019   The US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) will soon require all foreign-domiciled trademark applicants to be represented by an attorney licensed to practice law in the US.
Trademarks
USPTO may force foreign TM applicants to use US attorneys
18 February 2019   The US Patent and Trademark Office has issued a proposal which would require foreign-domiciled trademark applicants and registrants to use a US attorney.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
Fintech firm sues Samsung over contactless payment tech
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Virgin Galactic moves $46m countersuit in Boeing ‘mothership’ dispute
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s worth trying against the odds’: Inside McDonald’s 'Big Mac' showdown