Subscribe
shutterstock_1416690755_jer123
16 June 2020TrademarksRory O'Neill

USPTO unveils COVID-19 TM fast-track system

The  US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has waived fees for trademarks covering COVID-19 medical products and services.

The move comes as part of a new prioritised examination programme, which will also see such marks processed more quickly.

“Inventors and entrepreneurs are working around the clock to develop products that will help prevent, diagnose, treat, or cure COVID-19,” said Andrei Iancu, director of the USPTO.

“Accelerating initial examination of COVID-19-related trademark applications for these products, as well as service mark applications for medical and medical research services, will help to bring important and possibly life-saving treatments to market more quickly,” Iancu added.

To qualify, the application must cover a product or service that is subject to the US Food and Drug Administration approval for use in the prevention or treatment of COVID-19.

This includes the likes of ventilators, medical-grade face masks, gloves, and other personal protective equipment.

Applicants can avail themselves of the scheme by filing as normal, and then submitting a petition to the director for prioritised examination.

“The USPTO will monitor the workload and resources needed to administer the procedure, feedback from the public, and the effectiveness of the procedure,” a notice from the office stated.

The office has looked to offer more general support to applicants in the form of  deadline extensions and fee waivers since the pandemic began.

But the waiving of fees has also prompted concern for the financial health of the USPTO, which relies on these charges to pay its operating costs. Iancu wrote to legislators last week and said the USPTO could need extra funding to meet the shortfall.

Iancu said the USPTO was currently using its reserves in the absence of normal fee collections: “The reserve level stood at $95 million based on preliminary data through May 2020, which could fund trademark operations for 13 weeks in the absence of additional fee collections.”

To try and cut costs, the office has been forced to postpone planned upgrades to its IT systems until next year “at the earliest”.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories sent like this straight to your inbox.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Copyright
US launches new copyright rules for social media and blogs
23 June 2020   A new US Copyright Office initiative will allow authors to register up to 50 Short Online Literary Works in a single group registration.
article
USPTO extends fee deadlines but warns relief will end soon
30 June 2020   The US Patent and Trademark Office has further extended fee payment deadlines for small businesses, despite fears for the office’s funding.
Patents
USTPO unveils new fast-track pilot for patent appeals
2 July 2020   A fast-track programme to hasten appeal applications before the Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB) has been rolled out today, July 2, according to a notice released by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USTPO).


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Virgin wins $160m trademark appeal against Alaska Airlines
Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
Fintech firm sues Samsung over contactless payment tech
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Virgin Galactic moves $46m countersuit in Boeing ‘mothership’ dispute
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions