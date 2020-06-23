Subscribe
US launches new copyright rules for social media and blogs

A new US Copyright Office initiative will allow authors to register up to 50 Short Online Literary Works in a single group registration.

The  Copyright Office said the registration,  formalised yesterday, June 22, will cover the likes of blog entries, social media posts, and online articles.

It will take effect on August 17, and will require only a single application and $65 filing fee for the works.

According to the Copyright Office, the new registration was developed in response to a petition filed by writers’ groups including the  National Writers Union,  the American Society of Journalists and Authors,  the Science Fiction and Fantasy Writers of America, and  the Horror Writers Association.

To qualify, the works must contain between 50 and 17,500 words, and be created by the same individual or team of authors.

The minimum word count was initially set at 100 words, but this was lowered at the request of the Authors Guild, the Copyright Alliance, and the SFWA, in order to accommodate short poems, blog posts, and “bite-sized fiction”.

“The works must all be published online within a three-calendar-month period,” the notice said, adding: “If the office registers the claim, the registration will cover each work as a separate work of authorship.”

Applicants will need to upload the works as a ZIP file when the registration system is open, and paper applications will not be accepted.

