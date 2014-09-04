USPTO asks for feedback on trademark proposal

The US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) is asking for feedback from US trademark owners, practitioners and other interested parties about a proposal to allow amendments to trademarks that identify goods and services if technology has advanced to such an extent that the trademark needs to be altered.

In a statement released yesterday (September 4), the USPTO said that based on user input, including comments from a recent roundtable, it proposes to amend its current practice to permit amendments to the “identifications of goods/services based on changes in the manner or medium by which they are offered for sale and provided to consumers due to evolving technology if the underlying content or subject matter has not changed.”

This change in practice takes into account the USPTO’s goal of preserving trademark registrations and applications in situations where technology in an industry has evolved in such a way that changing the goods or services in question would not generate a public notice problem, it added.

The USPTO is asking for feedback no later than November 3, 2014.

Separately, the US Commerce Department said in a statement yesterday that the USPTO and the museum and research group the Smithsonian Institution have signed a memorandum of agreement establishing a five-year collaboration to develop programmes and exhibitions showcasing American innovation.

Some forthcoming joint efforts will include a new IP exhibition at the National Museum of American History, as well as an Innovation Festival and educational programs at the Smithsonian’s American Art and National Air and Space museums. The first joint event will be a weekend festival at the National Air and Space Museum in November.



“We look forward to implementing this new arrangement with the Smithsonian and conducting forums where innovators of all ages can interact and learn about the patent process while also inspiring future generations of American creativity,” said Michelle Lee, deputy director of the USPTO.