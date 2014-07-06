Subscribe
shutterstock-29253133-web
Jim Feliciano / Shutterstock.com
7 July 2014Trademarks

US university looks to trademark World Cup chant

A US university is seeking to trademark a sporting phrase made famous during this summer’s football World Cup.

San Diego State University (SDSU) has applied to trademark the words “I believe that we will win” following the success of the US football team.

The trademark, which would appear on clothing, shoes and hats, has been applied for by Aztec Shops, a store affiliated to the university.

The words were heard around the world over the last few weeks as they were sung by US fans during their team’s run to the last 16 of the tournament in Brazil.

Celebrities including actors Will Ferrell and Kevin Costner used to chant to inspire the nation to get into the World Cup spirit.

The chant’s original origins are unclear, according to Yahoo it was started more than 15 years ago by a Naval Academy student called Jay Rodriguez, who taught it to his classmates.

In the years since, it has spread through several university campuses and now to the World Cup.

According to the search engine, Utah State has also been using the chant for several years during sport games.

According to the US Patent and Trademark Office, the application will be published for opposition on July 22.

SDSU did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

