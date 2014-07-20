Subscribe
shutterstock-77890036-web
Randy Miramontez / Shutterstock.com
21 July 2014Trademarks

US TV series Glee facing possible name change, judge rules

A judge from the UK High Court has ruled that the producers of US television show Glee may have to change its name after losing a trademark dispute with a London-based comedy club.

According to the Associated Press, Twentieth Century Fox, which produces the series, will have to change the name of the show and pay damages if it loses an appeal.

In the meantime, Fox has been ordered to make an interim payment of £100,000 ($170,000) to Comic Enterprises, holders of ‘the Glee Club’ trademark.

The trademark was first registered in 1994 by the owners of comedy club chain Comic Enterprises.

The television show was first broadcast in the UK in 2009 on Channel 4 and transferred to Sky two years later.

The suit had been filed in 2011, but  WIPRreported in February that deputy Judge Robert Wyand QC, presiding over the case, ruled in favour of the comedy club after stating there was a “likelihood of confusion”.

In his latest statement, Wyand said: “I find it hard to believe that the cost of the re-titling and publicising of the new name would be so prohibitive compared to the value of the series.”

The case will now go to the Appeals Court after Fox confirmed it would appeal against the ruling.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Trademarks
No joy for ‘Glee’ as UK court sides with comedy club again
8 February 2016   The producer of US TV show “Glee” has lost an appeal against an earlier ruling in which it was found liable for trademark infringement following a battle against a London-based comedy club.
Trademarks
Fox defeated again in trademark row over ‘Glee’
25 May 2016   UK-based comedy venue The Glee Club has won its second trademark case before the UK Court of Appeal against US TV show “Glee”.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
Fintech firm sues Samsung over contactless payment tech
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Virgin Galactic moves $46m countersuit in Boeing ‘mothership’ dispute
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s worth trying against the odds’: Inside McDonald’s 'Big Mac' showdown