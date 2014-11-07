Subscribe
shutterstock-171153098-web
360b / Shutterstock.com
7 November 2014Trademarks

US reveals $2m Hermès counterfeit seizure

US customs authorities have seized nearly 200 counterfeit Birkin handbags worth around $2 million following a raid in Georgia.

The handbags, made by luxury brand Hermès, would have been worth an estimated $1,861,200 had they been genuine, the Customs and Border Protection (CBP) office claimed.

The seizure took place at the Port of Savannah and is the US’s third haul of counterfeit goods this year that would have been worth more than $1 million.

In July, CBP officers seized 377 cartons of counterfeit sunglasses with an estimated retail price of more than $1.6 million. Three months before that, officers seized the equivalent of more than $1 million worth of counterfeit football gear.

The handbag shipment arrived at the port in September from China. It was destined for an address in Atlanta.

Lisa Brown, area port director in Savannah, said: “Counterfeit goods pose a potentially serious safety threat to consumers and economic loss to US businesses.

“Enforcing IP rights remains a top trade priority for US Customs and Border Protection.”

The counterfeits will now be destroyed.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Trademarks
Hermès fails to stop ‘John Lobb’ TM suit
25 May 2021   The English High Court has refused to strike out a lawsuit between UK bootmaker John Lobb and a subsidiary of Paris fashion company Hermès concerning the ownership of trademarks.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
Fintech firm sues Samsung over contactless payment tech
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Virgin Galactic moves $46m countersuit in Boeing ‘mothership’ dispute
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s worth trying against the odds’: Inside McDonald’s 'Big Mac' showdown