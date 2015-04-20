Subscribe
august-0802-shutterstock-com
August_0802 / Shutterstock.com
20 April 2015Trademarks

US man arrested over Michael Kors and Ralph Lauren counterfeits

A US man has been arrested after police raided a clothing store and uncovered hundreds of counterfeits, including Michael Kors and Ralph Lauren mimics, worth more than $18,000.

Tyrone Wiley, from Waco in Texas, was arrested following police operations in January and April. He will face two charges of trademark counterfeiting.

According to an affidavit filed by the Waco police, Wiley was found to have housed more than 300 counterfeit items at the Big T Fashion store in the city.

The items, which also included fake Nike shoes, had an estimated retail value of $18,000.

According to the affidavit, published on April 14, police inspector Joel Voyles, a certified expert at detecting counterfeit goods, was able to confirm that several items in the store were counterfeit.

