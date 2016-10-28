Subscribe
alexander-raths-shutterstock-com-halloween-
28 October 2016Trademarks

US government warns against fake contact lenses before Halloween

Three US government authorities have warned consumers against buying counterfeit contact lenses that are being sold online and in shops in the days before Halloween.

Halloween, on October 31, often sees people dressing up in scary costumes and using decorative contact lenses to look frightening.

However, the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and US Customs and Border Protection issued a consumer warning on October 24.

They warned consumers against buying dangerous counterfeit contact lenses and unapproved decorative contact lenses illegally sold online and in shops.

The organisations have seized 100,000 pairs of fake and unapproved contact lenses. The seizures were co-ordinated by the ICE National Intellectual Property Rights Coordination Center and were conducted under the FDA-led initiative called “Operation Double Vision”.

The operation is part of an “ongoing effort” to target the illicit importation and distribution of fake and unapproved contact lenses that present a significant health and safety hazard to the public.

Under the investigations, the organisations found that the fake contact lenses have “high levels of bacteria” that could cause “significant health problems”.

According to ICE, 40 million US citizens wear contact lenses, which the FDA regulates as medical devices under federal law.

Peter Edge, executive associate director of ICE Homeland Security Investigations, said: “Criminal elements will capitalise on the excitement of the holiday season by selling substandard, dangerous counterfeit and illegal items with no regard for the health and safety of consumers.

“Our agents are committed to collaborating with external agencies to develop effective operations and conduct aggressive investigations into the distribution of fake goods that threaten the US public with lengthy medical procedures and strenuous rehabilitation programmes,” he added.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk




Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
Fintech firm sues Samsung over contactless payment tech
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Virgin Galactic moves $46m countersuit in Boeing ‘mothership’ dispute
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s worth trying against the odds’: Inside McDonald’s 'Big Mac' showdown