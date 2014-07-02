US customs seizes fake football shirts

Counterfeit Brazil, Argentina and Italy football shirts sent from Hong Kong have been seized by US customs officials.

Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers seized boxes of fake goods at the San Juan Air Cargo facility on July 1.

In the containers, customs officers found shirts and shorts that infringed the brands of Puma, Adidas and Nike, the respective sponsors of Italy, Argentina and Brazil.

The seizure comes amid a high demand for apparel associated with the World Cup, which is taking place in Brazil.

“The trade in these illegitimate goods is associated with smuggling and other criminal activities, and often funds criminal enterprises”, stated area port director Juan Hurtado. “Protecting intellectual property rights remains a CBP priority.”

By its own admission, the CBP takes an aggressive approach to IP enforcement, targeting imports of counterfeit and pirated goods and enforcing exclusion orders on patent-infringing products.

In fiscal year 2013, CBP officers conducted more than 164 seizures related to IP violations, with the domestic value of the goods worth approximately $1.9 million.

At the World Cup itself, FIFA is responsible for protecting its brand and those of its sponsors. In one move against alleged infringers this summer, the organisation took action against six Twitter account holders ver their use of the official emblem for the tournament.