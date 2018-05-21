Subscribe
US customs seizes counterfeit Cartier and Tiffany jewellery

The US Customs and Border Protection ( CBP) has announced that it seized numerous pieces of counterfeit designer jewellery.

Although the announcement was made on Thursday, May 17, the goods were seized earlier this year. On March 20, the Philadelphia CBP seized 23 pieces of jewellery, followed by another 64 pieces on April 3. Both lots were shipped from Hong Kong.

The first parcel of seized goods appeared to contain bangles that were destined for Cincinnati. However, suspicions were raised as the jewellery and packaging were of poor quality.

The second seized parcel was purported as containing an ornament, although it actually contained various designer brand jewellery such as bracelets, earrings and rings bearing the names Cartier and Tiffany. The jewellery was also poorly packaged which again led to suspicions surrounding the authenticity of the products.

After the goods were seized, CBP officers submitted samples of the products to its consumer products and mass merchandising centres for excellence and expertise (the agency’s trade experts).

The specialists worked alongside the trademark owners in determining that the goods were counterfeit. Had they been authentic, the goods would have been worth more than $3 million.

Joseph Martella, CBP area port director for the area port of Philadelphia, commented that the organisation’s primary concern is consumer safety and trademark protection.

“CBP will continue to work closely with our trade and consumer safety partners to identify and seize counterfeit and inferior merchandise, especially those products that pose potential harm to American consumers,” he said.

The seizure of these goods is yet another victory for the Philadelphia CBP against counterfeit jewellery this year.

In February, the organisation seized fake designer watches imported from Hong Kong, followed by counterfeit designer jewellery in early March, also from Hong Kong.

Casey Owen Durst, CBP director of field operation in Baltimore, added: “We will continue to put substantial efforts and resources into protecting our economy and American consumers, as well as securing our homeland and keeping our families safe.”

