Subscribe
ed-metz
18 June 2020TrademarksRory O'Neill

US customs seize counterfeit Gucci, Chanel face masks

US customs have seized more than 2,000 counterfeit face masks imitating fashion brands Chanel, Gucci, Burberry, and Supreme.

The seizures, announced yesterday, June 17, were made earlier this month at ports in New Orleans and Shreveport, Louisiana.

“Our officers have kept potentially harmful counterfeit items from being introduced into the US commerce [Sic]. We must do our part to keep the American public protected, especially in the wake of COVID-19,” said Terri Edwards, New Orleans port director at US Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

“Also, by seizing these shipments, our officers protected the IP rights of legitimate businesses, keeping their trademarks from being used maliciously,” Edwards added.

There has been increasing concern from rights owners and enforcement agencies over the increased prevalence of counterfeit goods during the COVID-19 pandemic, especially goods related to the crisis itself.

A  report published last month by brand protection company Red Points estimated that two in five e-commerce ‘leaders’ had seen an increase in counterfeiting since the pandemic began, while more than half observed a spike in cybercrime.

Writing in WIPR last month,  Phil Lewis of the Anti-Counterfeiting Group called for intensified action by government, law enforcement, brand owners, and e-commerce platforms to deal with the problem.

“The bottom line is that consumers and businesses need to be very aware that counterfeiters will stop at nothing to get their cheap and dangerous goods to the most susceptible people in our communities,” Lewis wrote.

The ACG has also produced a warning list of high-risk products, which includes face masks. US customs reported earlier this month that, as of June 1, it had seized  almost a million counterfeit COVID-19 items, including 750,000 masks.

COVID-19 test kits are another frequently counterfeited pandemic-related item, CBP said. Europol, the EU’s policing agency, has also reported a  surge in counterfeit pharmaceutical products, and estimates the profits from these goods as “substantial”.

The latest items seized by CBP originated from China and Vietnam, the US agency reported. Europol believes that most counterfeit pharmaceutical items circulating in Europe are made in China and India, both of which “host significant licit and illicit pharmaceutical and chemical industries”.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories sent like this straight to your inbox.

Today's top stories

Barnier criticises UK's attempt to reopen GI talks

Fed Circuit blocks patent suits against Amazon customers

CJEU clarifies EU General Court's scope of review

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Trademarks
US customs seizes nearly 900,000 COVID-19 counterfeits
8 June 2020   US Customs and Border Protection has seized a large number of counterfeit, unapproved or substandard COVID-19 products, as counterfeiters continue to take advantage of the pandemic.
Trademarks
Counterfeiting up by a third since start of pandemic: report
18 May 2020   Two in five companies have seen an increase in cybercrime against their business since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a report from brand protection company Red Points.
Copyright
Burberry takes on ‘Burberry Jesus’ musician
24 November 2020   UK-based fashion brand Burberry has accused musician Marvel Yarbrough of infringing trademarks and copyright by using the stage name ‘Burberry Jesus’.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Virgin wins $160m trademark appeal against Alaska Airlines
Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
Fintech firm sues Samsung over contactless payment tech
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Virgin Galactic moves $46m countersuit in Boeing ‘mothership’ dispute
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions