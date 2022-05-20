Subscribe
shutterstock_342885965_idealphotographer
20 May 2022Trademarks

US Bank hits crypto platform with TM suit

Minneapolis-based US Bank National Association has sued Voyager Digital in a bid to stop the cryptocurrency platform from using the ‘Voyager’ name.

In a suit filed Wednesday, May 18, US Bank claimed that Voyager Digital had adopted ‘Voyager’ for its debit card and debit card services “long after” US Bank developed trademark rights for the ‘Voyager’ mark in the US.

US Bank—a Fortune 500 company and the fifth-largest banking institution in America—uses ‘Voyager’ in connection with its credit card payment and information tracking services.

According to the suit, US Bank began using the mark as early as 1995, through the offering of the Voyager Fleet Card, which is used by businesses to pay for and track fleet-related expenses such as fuel purchases and maintenance costs. The bank also offers a companion mobile app.

US Bank owns two US trademark’s covering services including credit card services for fleet vehicle management and financial administration of credit card accounts.

Voyager Digital’s cryptocurrency payment system and mobile app allow users to acquire and trade Voyager crypto tokens, along with Bitcoin and other digital assets.

In May last year, Voyager Digital unveiled a loyalty programme, which provides 7% earnings on Voyager-held tokens, along with a debit card (with the Voyager name on the card) with cash back rewards.

US Bank claimed that it has received enquiries from customers asking about Voyager Digital and Voyager Digital’s debit card product.

According to the suit, the bank sent Voyager Digital a cease and desist letter in October 2021. Two months later, Voyager Digital’s affiliated company Voyager IP allegedly applied to register ‘Voyagerpay’ and ‘Crypto for all Voyager’ as trademarks.

The applications have not yet been examined and published for opposition, but US Bank will challenge those applications, it said.

The complaint added: “Voyager Digital’s unauthorised use of VD’s infringing mark enables Voyager Digital to trade on and receive the benefit of goodwill US Bank built up at great labour and expense over many years, and to gain acceptance for its goods and services not solely on their own merits, but on the reputation and goodwill of US Bank, the Voyager mark, and US Bank’s goods and services.”

US Bank has asked the court for injunctive relief, destruction of the allegedly infringing goods, and triple damages.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories sent like this straight to your inbox

Today’s top stories

Texas remains top venue for US patent cases, Lex Machina report shows

Green ambition

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Patents
Crypto firm’s $350m patent suit could just be the start
12 January 2023   As the fallout from FTX reverberates, the cryptocurrency market is seeing its first lawsuits over patented trading tech, finds Sarah Speight.
Trademarks
The challenges of cryptocurrency, NFTs, and smart contracts on litigation
1 February 2022   In the Bitcoin whitepaper, Satoshi Nakamoto detailed a “purely peer-to-peer version of electronic cash” using timestamps to form a chain of transactions to keep a “public history of transactions”.
Trademarks
Wirex prevails in Bitcoin TM dispute at IPEC
18 March 2021   Digital payment platform Wirex has secured a win over its ‘Cryptoback’ bitcoin rewards scheme, after the UK Intellectual Property Enterprise Court ruled that a rival had infringed its trademark.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Virgin wins $160m trademark appeal against Alaska Airlines
Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
Fintech firm sues Samsung over contactless payment tech
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Virgin Galactic moves $46m countersuit in Boeing ‘mothership’ dispute
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions