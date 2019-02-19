Subscribe
shutterstock_1047100399_craigfscott
19 February 2019Trademarks

UPS sues operators of ‘United Pot Smokers’ for TM infringement

United Parcel Service (UPS) is suing the operators of a self-described ‘non-profit’ medical marijuana collective, “United Pot Smokers”, for infringing its trademarks.

In the complaint, filed February 13 in the US District Court for the Central District of California, UPS accused the defendants of copying the delivery service’s ‘UPS’ (US number 966,774) and ‘UPS shield’ (numbers 2,868,000 and 2,867,999) marks without permission.

According to the filing, the defendants operated a number of websites, including UPS.green and UPS420.com, which purported to sell cannabis for medicinal use.

UPS.green, no longer accessible online, described itself as a “nationwide logistics expeditor” and “operational courier”, the complaint said. The website stated that the copyright of the site’s content was owned by “United Pot Smokers”.

According to UPS, the website hyperlinked to UPS420.com, which claimed to offer “business class transportation” of cannabis products to its clients. It also “prominently” displayed a copy of the shield logo, UPS said.

UPS does not “in any way sponsor, endorse, or approve of [the] defendants’ operations”, the complaint said.

UPS420.com now redirects to a new domain name offering cannabis products for sale. UPS claimed that the defendants’ operation was in “violation of state and federal laws” and tarnished the company’s goodwill and reputation.

The filing included a review of UPS420 from consumer website www.ripoffreport.com. The review accused two of the named defendants of operating “several unlicensed scam websites” for the purpose of “defrauding” medical marijuana patients.

According to the courier, the defendants’ actions posed a risk that “consumers will wrongly or mistakenly associate UPS” with their alleged reputation for “unlawful and unprofessional conduct”.

UPS accused the defendants of federal and state trademark infringement, dilution and false designation of origin, as well as deceptive business practices.

The postal company is bidding for an injunction preventing use of its marks, ownership of the domains in suit, and enhanced damages.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories like this sent straight to your inbox.

Today's top stories:

Ericsson and Oppo announce global cross-licensing deal

SCOTUS to decide future of TM after licensor declares bankruptcy

Chinese national sentenced to jail over fake HP and Intel goods

European Commission deletes copyright comment after criticism

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Trademarks
UPS on a high after court issues injunction against United Pot Smokers
12 March 2019   United Parcel Service has scored an early victory over the operators of the United Pot Smokers website, as a federal court said the postal company was likely to win its trademark infringement suit.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
Fintech firm sues Samsung over contactless payment tech
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Virgin Galactic moves $46m countersuit in Boeing ‘mothership’ dispute
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s worth trying against the odds’: Inside McDonald’s 'Big Mac' showdown