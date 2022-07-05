Subscribe
shutterstock_2093438020_sergei_elagin
5 July 2022Trademarks

UKIPO rejects bank’s bid to halt TM registration

A leading investment bank had opposed a registration arguing that the disputed marks were highly similar to its own marks.

Goldman Sachs has failed in its attempt to have the UK Intellectual Property Office (IPO) halt the registration of UK trademark application ‘GLDM’.

In a decision handed down on Thursday, June 30, the IPO held that the trademark of World Gold Trust Services—a wholly-owned subsidiary of the World Gold Council, the market development organisation for the gold industry—could proceed to registration.

World Gold had applied to register the trademark ‘GLDM’ in December 2020, covering classes 35 and 36. Services covered included market analysis and research services; international business consulting services related to trading gold; and gold exchange services, namely, exchanging gold of others for a different class of asset.

In June last year, Goldman Sachs opposed the trademark on the basis of sections 5(2)(b) and 5(3) of the Trade Marks Act 1994. The bank relied on its earlier EU trademarks for ‘Goldman Sachs’ (covering services in class 36) and ‘Goldman’ (also covering services in class 36).

World Gold filed a counterstatement denying the grounds of opposition and requesting Goldman Sachs to provide proof of use in relation to both earlier marks.

While the IPO concluded that there had been genuine use of both Goldman Sachs’ earlier trademarks in relation to the services covered, it also rejected the bank’s opposition arguments.

According to Teresa Perks, on behalf of the IPO, the services in class 36 were identical or highly similar and the contested services in class 35 of World Gold’s trademark were similar to a medium degree to the services provided under Goldman Sachs’ marks.

On similarity of the trademarks, the IPO said there was a very low level of visual similarity, no or an extremely low level of aural similarity and no conceptual similarity.

“I reject the submission that the contested ‘GLDM’ mark is likely to be understood as being the acronym of ‘GOLDMAN’. As a consequence, I find that the letters ‘GLDM’ will be seen merely as the four letters ‘G’, ‘L’, ‘D’ and ‘M’ and will be expressed in that way,” said Perks.

Although the IPO accepted that Goldman Sachs’ marks benefitted from a degree of enhanced distinctive character and so possessed a medium to high degree of distinctive character, the IPO found that the differences between the marks are such that average consumers are unlikely to be directly confused and there was no likelihood of indirect confusion.

The IPO also rejected Goldman Sachs’ section 5(3) opposition.

“Although there are many gaps in the evidence, I am prepared to accept that the opponent had a reputation sufficient to sustain its action under section 5(3) of the Act at the relevant date both in the EU and in the UK in respect of the financial services covered by the registrations,” said Perks.

However, Perks then found that there were no grounds to consider that the average consumer would make any link between the competing marks.

“The evidence fails to establish that ‘GLDM’ is an acronym by which the opponent is known and/or that the relevant public will see the letters ‘GLDM’ as a direct and obvious reference to the opponent, ie a short version of the marks ‘GOLDMAN’ or ‘GOLDMAN SACHS’,” said Perks. “Further, the differences between the marks are so stark that, to my mind, they make the link very unlikely. The requisite link has not been established.”

Goldman Sachs was ordered to pay £1,000 ($1,208) to World Gold within 21 days.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories sent like this straight to your inbox

Today’s top stories

WTO's COVID deal: more vaccine ‘enabler’ than IP waiver?

A new picture in D&I

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Patents
UKIPO clears exam backlog for ‘first time in years’
20 June 2022   A backlog of more than 45,000 patent, trademark and design examinations has been cleared for the first time in several years, according to the Intellectual Property Office (IPO).
Trademarks
UKIPO launches designs consultation
26 January 2022   The UK Intellectual Property Office has launched a call for views on the country's designs framework.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s worth trying against the odds’: Inside McDonald’s 'Big Mac' showdown
INTA supports changing EUIPO practice on ‘converting’ trademarks
Ten tips for domain managers to overcome complex challenges
Harley-Davidson takes aim at Next over motorcycle motif