Subscribe
istock-638589782-marianvejcik
20 June 2018Trademarks

UKIPO brings mobility scooter mark to a halt

The UK Intellectual Property Office (IPO) has upheld an application to invalidate a trademark relating to mobility scooters.

The IPO published its decision on Monday, June 18.

In April 2017, UK-based mobility scooter and wheelchair company MyHealth Mobility (formerly known as AJ Mobility) was granted a trademark comprising the words ‘My Health’ above the words ‘Mobility & Independence Centre’. The trademark also features a blue heart.

The mark covered goods relating to healthcare services in class 44.

In July 2017, University Hospitals Birmingham NHS Foundation Trust filed an application to have the trademark declared invalid on the grounds that it could be confused with its own earlier trademark for ‘myhealth’ (number 2,625,784), registered in November 2012 in classes 9, 38 and 44.

It argued that the ‘My Health’ aspect of the later trademark was the dominant part of the mark and that the words ‘Mobility & Independence Centre’ are not distinctive in relation to the registered services. It said this constituted a likelihood of confusion between the marks.

The IPO ruled that the goods and services in both of the trademarks must be regarded as being identical.

C J Bowen, on behalf of the IPO, agreed with University Hospitals Birmingham’s argument that the words ‘My Health’ in My Health Mobility’s trademark are the dominant and most distinctive components of it.

“The competing trademarks either consist of, or contain, the words ‘myhealth’ or ‘My Health’ as the only or dominant element,” said Bowen.

“Although the device component and words ‘Mobility & Independence Centre’ in the proprietor’s trademark will contribute to the overall impression conveyed, the competing trademarks are still, in my view, visually similar to an above average degree.”

Bowen also said that the trademarks are regarded as aurally similar to a fairly high degree as the words “Mobility & Independence Centre” in My Health Mobility’s trademark are unlikely to be articulated.

The IPO said that services covered by the trademarks “combined with the degree of visual, aural and conceptual similarity between the competing trademarks” will result in a likelihood of indirect confusion.

Bowen concluded that My Health Mobility’ trademark would lead the average consumer to assume that it is a variant or updated version of the earlier mark.

The IPO cancelled My Health Mobility’s trademark, and the company was ordered to pay University Hospitals Birmingham £600 ($790).

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories like this sent straight to your inbox.

Today’s top stories

Goodwin hires four IP litigators from Greenberg Traurig

Ralph Lauren’s ‘Polo’ mark has enhanced distinctiveness, says EU court

Sculptor Anish Kapoor accuses NRA of copyright infringement

USPTO: 10 millionth patent represents ‘continuum of human accomplishment’

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk




Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s worth trying against the odds’: Inside McDonald’s 'Big Mac' showdown
INTA supports changing EUIPO practice on ‘converting’ trademarks
Ten tips for domain managers to overcome complex challenges
Harley-Davidson takes aim at Next over motorcycle motif