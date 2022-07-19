Subscribe
shutterstock_1014176104_willy_barton
19 July 2022TrademarksStaff writer

UKIPO adds 3m trademarks to database

The office signed up to a global brands database of more than 50 million marks | UK Intellectual Property Office | World Intellectual Property Organization.

Around three million UK trademarks are set to be added to the World Intellectual Property Organization’s (WIPO) global brands database, an online resource which provides access to more than 50 million records.

In an announcement shared yesterday, July 18, the UK Intellectual Property Office (IPO) said that it had signed a cooperation agreement with WIPO at the General Assemblies in Geneva.

WIPO’s global brands database, which holds records from some 71 national and international collections, can be used by businesses across the world when registering a trademark, to check if the mark—or a similar mark—already exists.

Tim Moss, chief executive of the IPO, said: "We are pleased to be working with WIPO to support great British brands, and benefit IP users around the globe. The addition of more than three million UK registered trade marks to WIPO’s database will help businesses grow their brands with confidence. By providing additional protection, it will reassure UK trade mark holders that their mark is less likely to be infringed.”

Initially, the UK will add approximately three million records. These trademarks will show up in searches of the database made by anyone.

Daren Tang, WIPO’s director general, said: “We are delighted with the inclusion of the UK trademarks collection in WIPO's global brand database.

"This is a significant step for users the world over and greatly enhances the value of the database, especially for companies seeking to file a new trademark application in multiple countries.

“The new agreement also paves the way for greater technical collaboration between our offices, including the use of machine learning to improve the efficiency of IP-related procedures.”

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories sent like this straight to your inbox.

Today’s top stories

INTA files Ukraine trademark in show of support

Luxury shoe designer wins two-decades-long China dispute

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Copyright
UKIPO: time to ‘start from scratch’ to achieve radical change
30 November 2022   The UKIPO is finally revamping its systems to streamline the IP rights application process, and is calling on customers to inform this transformation, deputy director of rights policy Mike Prior tells Sarah Speight.
article
UKIPO publishes views on the designs framework
12 July 2022   The government outlined how it will try to simplify the designs regime and consider the cost of enforcement following a call for views.
Copyright
World IP Day: WIPO celebrates youth innovators
22 April 2022   World IP Day will be celebrated on Wednesday, April 26, and this year’s theme is IP and Youth: Innovating for a Better Future.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s worth trying against the odds’: Inside McDonald’s 'Big Mac' showdown
INTA supports changing EUIPO practice on ‘converting’ trademarks
Ten tips for domain managers to overcome complex challenges
Harley-Davidson takes aim at Next over motorcycle motif