22 June 2016Trademarks

UK video game developer settles trademark dispute with Sky

The maker of a space exploration game called “No Man’s Sky” has said he faced a trademark challenge by broadcaster Sky that threatened the game’s name.

Sean Murray, co-founder of UK-based Hello Games, which developed “No Man’s Sky”, said it has settled the dispute after three years of “legal nonsense”.

The game is due to be released in the UK on August 10. Details of the settlement have not been released.

Sean Murray, co-founder of Hello Games, tweeted on June 17: “We finally settled with Sky—they own the word 'Sky.' We can call our game No Man's Sky. Three years of secret stupid legal nonsense over.”

“This is the same folks who made Microsoft change Skydrive to Onedrive ... so it was pretty serious,” he said in another tweet.

In 2013, WIPR reported that Microsoft had reached an agreement with the broadcaster following a trademark dispute.

