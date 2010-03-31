Subscribe
1 April 2010Trademarks

UK Trading Standards tackle counterfeits

A UK Trading Standards raid on a Hertfordshire market has produced one of the largest hauls of confiscated counterfeit goods seen in the last decade.

On March 6, a joint operation between Trading Standards and UK police targeted 11 stalls, resulting in the seizure of clothes, shoes and CDs. Two stallholders were questioned by police about the fake branded goods.

Copies of Nike, Adidas, Gucci and Dior products were amongst the items for sale.

Despite the success of the seizure, some commentators remain sceptical about the likelihood of further raids.

Graham Robinson, managing director at IP investigator Farncombe International, said that it is “well known” that Trading Standards is without “adequate resources” to enable it to restrict the sale of counterfeit goods at markets such as Bovingdon.

Robinson said that while the seizure may “act as a good deterrent...in the short term”, fake branded goods have been sold at open markets for many years and this looks likely to continue.

As brand owners focus more of their counterfeit-protection efforts on detecting and preventing counterfeit sales in online marketplaces, the traditional routes of counterfeits to market “continue to be a problem and should not be ignored”, added Robinson.

He said: “Trading Standards, brand owners and market operators should continue to work together in partnership to address the problem of counterfeit goods.”

