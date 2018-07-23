Subscribe
bet-noire-istockphoto-com-brexit-
23 July 2018Trademarks

UK to convert EUTMs and designs for free post-Brexit

The UK government will convert existing EU trademarks (EUTMs) and designs for free after Brexit, according to statements made during a House of Commons debate on Thursday, July 19.

“In place of those EU-level rights, 1.5 million new UK trademarks and registered designs will be granted automatically and for free,” said Robin Walker, a Member of Parliament (MP) and under-secretary of state for exiting the EU.

Walker added that EU unregistered designs will also be protected in the UK after Brexit.

As explained by the Chartered Institute of Trade Mark Attorneys ( CITMA), Walker’s announcement makes it clear that these EU IP rights will be “cloned” onto the UK register at no cost to rights owners.

Lee Curtis, partner at HGF, said Walker’s reassurance is welcome amid the political uncertainty surrounding Brexit.

Curtis said the announcement suggests that the conversion of EU rights into UK rights is “under the sole control of the UK government, not the European Commission”, as the statement was made by the UK government alone.

Walker’s comments came in response to a question asked by a fellow MP about the UK’s most recent White Paper on the country’s exit from the EU.

The 104-page White Paper, released on July 12, recognised the “essential” role of IP but failed to address the future of trademarks and designs, practitioners told WIPR.

In March, the Draft Withdrawal Agreement, which was released by the UK government and the EU, demonstrated the UK government’s intention to grant all EUTM and Community design owners an equivalent UK right at the end of the Brexit transition period, which ends on December 31, 2020.

Walker noted that the UK government wants to work with the EU “to reflect common arrangements in this space” and that the creative industries can now be confident that their IP rights will not be “diminished”.

Curtis claimed the comments mean that regardless of the UK’s final Brexit deal, EUTMs and design rights will be converted into national rights in the UK.

As such, there is “no need to duplicate EU rights in the UK now by filing duplicate design and trademark applications”, Curtis said.

Tania Clark, president of CITMA, described Walker’s reassurance as “excellent news”.

However, she noted that the UK government still needs to provide clarity on whether UK chartered trademark attorneys will continue to be able to represent IP owners at the European Union Intellectual Property Office after the UK’s departure from the EU on March 29, 2019.

A spokesperson for the UK Intellectual Property Office confirmed that, subject to the final Withdrawal Agreement, the office intends to continue protecting all existing EUTMs and designs after Brexit.

They added: "There are significant mutual benefits available to the UK and EU through IP cooperation."

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories like this sent straight to your inbox.

Today's top stories

Elon Musk settles copyright fight over flatulent unicorn

Honduras appeals WTO ruling on tobacco plain packaging

Taylor Swift sued over social networking app

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

article
UK registered designs hold strong
13 April 2021   Data from the UK shows that the appetite for registering designs has held throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, says Daniel Thorpe of Marks & Clerk.
Trademarks
Brexit is already costing trademark owners more money, says CITMA
21 December 2018   Uncertainty around the post-Brexit future is causing businesses to spend more money on securing trademarks, the Chartered Institute of Trade Mark Attorneys (CITMA) has told WIPR.
Trademarks
Lawyers express concern after UK rejects Brexit deal
16 January 2019   The future of IP rights remains unclear post-Brexit after UK politicians last night rejected the Withdrawal Agreement, according to lawyers.


Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024

Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024
Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Patents
‘It’s all about personality’: Co-counsel for Netlist on their ‘high-wire act’
6 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024

More articles

Post-Brexit issues at heart of EUIPO ‘Basmati’ dispute
INTA: NFTs should be protected as ‘goods’ in Bored Ape case
Trademark protection in Ethiopia: A practical guide
TikTok fails Singapore’s recognition test in ‘Tiki’ dispute
EU trademark round-up: Tour de France, Nike, Google, and Anheuser-Busch
Mind the gap: A false sense of registration in Zambia
How to score an IP win: German lawyers tackle Euro 24 challenges
Supreme Court rules ‘Trump Too Small’ trademark violates Lanham Act