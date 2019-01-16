Subscribe
istock-544814026_thomasvogel
16 January 2019Trademarks

Lawyers express concern after UK rejects Brexit deal

The future of IP rights remains unclear post-Brexit after UK politicians last night rejected the Withdrawal Agreement, according to lawyers.

The Withdrawal Agreement, negotiated by the British government and the EU, was rejected in a House of Commons vote yesterday, January 15.

Members of Parliament rejected the deal by 432 votes to 202, in the largest ever parliamentary defeat for a sitting UK government.

Roland Mallinson, partner at Taylor Wessing in London and chair of Marques’ Brexit task force, told WIPR that the vote is concerning for trademark owners as it increases the likelihood of a no-deal Brexit.

The previously proposed transition period, which was due to run from March 30, 2019 to December 31, 2020, would have allowed for a “more orderly preparation for brand owners and their advisers”, he said.

Mallinson also expressed concern at the prospect of industry having to fight the same cases in the UK and EU jurisdictions. Under the terms of the deal, the UK Intellectual Property Office would have undertaken to implement the outcomes of pending cancellation and revocation actions against EU trademarks (EUTMs).

There is also uncertainty over whether “designers first showing their works in the UK will, post-Brexit, benefit from unregistered design protection in the EU”, he added.

The British government has previously issued guidance on a no-deal Brexit. Last September, the government guaranteed that all EUTMs and registered Community designs would be converted into UK rights for free in the event of no deal.

David Stone, partner at Allen & Overy in London, told WIPR today that the risks for IP owners have not changed in the wake of last night’s vote.

Stone said that “if there’s to be another suggested deal, it’s likely that the IP aspects of it would be similar” to the Withdrawal Agreement. “IP preparations for a crash-out Brexit remain in place”, including replicating all EUTM registrations in the UK, he said.

Flip Petillion, founder of the law firm Petillion, based in Brussels,  said that he was “disappointed but not surprised” by the vote.

Speaking to WIPR, Petillion said that IP owners in the EU would have been happy with the approach outlined in the deal.

Clients are keen for more legal certainty around Brexit, Petillion said.

WIPR approached the UK-based Chartered Institute of Patent Attorneys for a comment on last night’s vote and a spokesperson said that, “deal or no deal”, European patent work would remain unaffected as the European Patent Office is independent of the EU.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories like this sent straight to your inbox.

Today's top stories:

German court throws out Qualcomm suit against Apple

Rihanna files TM lawsuit against her father

EUIPO cancels McDonald’s ‘Big Mac’ trademark

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Trademarks
UK to convert EUTMs and designs for free post-Brexit
23 July 2018   The UK government will convert existing EU trademarks and designs for free after Brexit, according to statements made during a House of Commons debate on Thursday, July 19.
Trademarks
EUIPO resumes UK trademark oppositions after Brexit extension
16 April 2019   The European Intellectual Property Office has reinstated opposition and invalidity proceedings that are based solely on UK rights.
Trademarks
Brands’ concern over post-Brexit protection revealed in report
23 January 2020   Almost half of UK and European businesses expect to change their brand protection strategies after the UK leaves the EU, although 31% don’t know how they’ll register trademarks, according to a report from IP specialists HGF.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s worth trying against the odds’: Inside McDonald’s 'Big Mac' showdown
INTA supports changing EUIPO practice on ‘converting’ trademarks
Ten tips for domain managers to overcome complex challenges
Spanish firm’s 10 partner promotions ‘adds to competitive edge’