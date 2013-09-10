UK joins Vienna Agreement for figurative marks

The UK has officially become part of the Vienna Agreement on the classification of figurative trademarks.

Having confirmed its accession in June this year, the UK officially adopted the agreement on September 11.

The 43 jurisdictions signed up to the Vienna Agreement adopt a common classification system for the registration of figurative elements of trademarks.

The hierarchical system classifies figurative elements of trademarks into categories on the basis of their shape.

A statement on the official website for the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) confirms the UK’s accession and its date of effectiveness.

“Director General of WIPO presents his compliments to the Minister for Foreign Affairs and has the honour to notify the deposit by the Government of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, on June 11, 2013, of its instrument of accession to the Vienna Agreement Establishing an International Classification of the Figurative Elements of Marks,” it says.

It added: “The said Agreement will enter into force, with respect to the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, on September 11, 2013.”