shutterstock-154815239-web
Semmick Photo / Shutterstock.com
10 July 2014Trademarks

UK decides against fast-track examination procedure

The UK Intellectual Property Office (IPO) has opted not to introduce a fast-track examination procedure for trademark applications, citing a “lack of demand” for the service.

In a report released today (July 10) based on feedback from a consultation, the IPO said the majority of responders were happy with the current procedure.

In February this year, the IPO sought feedback on whether it should re-implement the service, which has been suspended since 2009.

If implemented, fast-track service users would receive results of the office’s search for conflicting marks and registration objections within ten business days.

The IPO invited “all interested parties” to submit their comments before April 15.

A total of nine responses were received from trademark attorneys and industry bodies.

“The responses that were received outlined that users are content with the routine examination procedure, and associated timescale, which is currently offered,” the report said.

“Whilst the majority of respondents indicated that they would not be opposed to the reintroduction of a fast track service, all indicated that they would not personally use it, and did not anticipate any real demand amongst colleagues, or clients,” the IPO added.

Questions asked included whether respondents had used the previous service and if the current time period for examinations (ten to 20 days) was sufficient.

The fast-track service was first launched in 2008 following recommendations laid out in the Gowers Review of Intellectual Property, in 2006.

In 2009, it was suspended due to disappointing take-up, and because the IPO was at the time examining within five to ten working days using its standard procedure.

