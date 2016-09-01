Subscribe
shutterstock-406189771
1 September 2016Trademarks

Uber-owned Otto targeted in trademark suit

Ottomotto, the Uber-owned self-driving truck company, has been targeted in a trademark infringement and unfair competition lawsuit by Canadian firm Clearpath Robotics.

Clearpath is an autonomous robot-maker with a division named Otto Motors, consisting of self-driving warehouse robots.

In a lawsuit filed at the US District Court for the Northern District of California on August 24, Clearpath claimed that Otto had infringed on its ‘Otto’ trademark which was likely to “cause confusion, mistake or deception”.

The robotics company claimed that because of the highly similar nature of the marks, it had received a number of misdirected inquiries from the press, potential customers and current customers.

“Since the announcement of the impending acquisition of defendant by non-party Uber, plaintiff has also received numerous additional inquiries evidencing actual confusion,” said the filing.

Clearpath is seeking punitive and exemplary damages and a jury trial.

The company filed a Canadian trademark application for ‘Otto’ in September 2015. An application was filed with the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) in February this year.

Otto filed a trademark application for ‘Otto’ with the USPTO one month later in March.

Uber acquired Otto in August this year.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk




Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
Fintech firm sues Samsung over contactless payment tech
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Virgin Galactic moves $46m countersuit in Boeing ‘mothership’ dispute
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s worth trying against the odds’: Inside McDonald’s 'Big Mac' showdown