Subscribe
lpettet-istockphoto-com-trump-
9 July 2018Trademarks

Trump secures trademark win at UKIPO

The UK Intellectual Property Office (IPO) has refused to register a trademark for ‘Trump TV’ after the application was opposed by a company connected to US President Donald Trump.

The IPO announced its decision to refuse the application on Wednesday, July 4.

In October 2016, programming and broadcasting company Trump International applied to register the word mark ‘Trump TV’ for services including telecom services (class 38) and the production of radio and TV shows, as well as other educational and entertainment services (class 41).

In January 2017, DTTM, a US-based company that is responsible for handling a number of Trump’s trademarks, opposed the application based on the applied-for marks’ similarity to its earlier trademarks.

DTTM’s trademarks are the word mark ‘Trump’ (EU 010,289,064) registered in class 41 and the figurative mark (EU 012,629,648) which features a family crest with three lions and the name Trump.

According to the opposition, Trump International’s applied-for trademark would “take unfair advantage” of DTTM’s earlier word mark and have a negative impact on its reputation.

DTTM also said that it has earlier unregistered (passing off) rights to the trademark ‘Trump’, which it claimed has been used in the UK since 2007.

Finally, DTTM argued that Trump International acted on bad faith. DTTM said Trump International’s trademark was applied for before the business was incorporated and that Trump International misled the registrar “as to the ability of the applicant company to hold it”.

In response, Trump International argued that the marks are visually “not similar” because its applied-for trademark consists of two words, while the earlier marks just contain the word ‘Trump’. It also claimed that the trademarks are phonetically different as ‘Trump TV’ contains three syllables opposed to just one.

Matthew Williams, on behalf of the IPO, sided with DTTM and refused the application based on the grounds of bad faith.

Williams said that, as the applied-for trademark involved an “exceptionally well-known businessman and public figure”, combined with accusations that Trump International intended to “interfere with the legitimate interests of the opponent”, a basis for bad faith was formed.

Trump International was ordered to pay DTTM £15,105.70 ($20,133).

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories like this sent straight to your inbox.

Today's top stories

US court imposes maximum fine for Chinese IP theft

Saudi Arabia responds to ‘baseless’ Wimbledon piracy claims

ICE seizes Adidas, Apple and Chanel counterfeit

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Copyright
Donald Trump receives IP policy ‘roadmap’ from US tech companies
16 November 2016   US President-elect Donald Trump has received a letter from a political lobbying association about which intellectual property policies he should prioritise.
Trademarks
Donald Trump wins TM rights for his name in China
16 February 2017   US President Donald Trump secured trademark rights to his name in China this week.
Trademarks
Trump sanctions tweet causes ‘Game of Thrones’ stir
5 November 2018   US President Donald Trump prompted claims of trademark misuse by network HBO last week after tweeting what appeared to be a reference to “Game of Thrones”.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
Fintech firm sues Samsung over contactless payment tech
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Virgin Galactic moves $46m countersuit in Boeing ‘mothership’ dispute
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s worth trying against the odds’: Inside McDonald’s 'Big Mac' showdown