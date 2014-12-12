Subscribe
shutterstock-180580943-web
Hattanas Kumchai / Shutterstock.com
12 December 2014Trademarks

‘Treasure hunt’ raid finds Gucci fakes and more

New York police officers have uncovered thousands of counterfeit Gucci, Ralph Lauren, Burberry and other branded clothes worth up to $2.2 million.

According to the Queens County District Attorney’s office, which helped to conduct the raid alongside Homeland Security Investigations, the counterfeits were stored at and sold from separate addresses in the Jamaica and Queens areas of New York.

Handbags, gloves, wallets, watches and other items bearing the logos of other designers, including Louis Vuitton, Chanel and Prada, were also seized.

In total, nearly 13,000 items were taken from the two storage areas in a police task dubbed Operation Treasure Hunt, on December 10.

The seven arrested were Naqing Zhang and his wife Wei Wei Dong; Chin Chu and his wife Jian Xia; Sai Chen; Wei Liao; and Pizhong Zhou.

They were held at Queens Criminal Court in New York and charged with second-degree counterfeiting. If convicted, they could each face up to four years in prison.

District attorney Richard Brown said counterfeiting was not a victimless crime.

“Counterfeit operations like the ones discovered as a result of this investigation fuel an underground economy. They are cash businesses that pay no taxes, damage the reputations of reputable brand owners and lower consumer confidence in the name brands by foisting inferior products into the marketplace,” Brown added.

In the run up to Christmas several counterfeit raids have taken place around the world.

In the UK, thousands of counterfeit Christmas toys were seized at the port of Dover and, earlier this week, a shop in the US city of Detroit was shut down after it was found to be selling large quantities of counterfeit items.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Trademarks
Gucci and Louis Vuitton among thousands of seized fakes
9 December 2014   US officials have seized thousands of counterfeit goods including Nike and Louis Vuitton clothing.
Trademarks
Disney counterfeits seized in UK raid
26 November 2014   Thousands of counterfeits including Disney dolls and festive toys bound for the UK Christmas market have been seized by Trading Standards officers.
Trademarks
Gucci targets nearly 200 anonymous cybersquatters
21 July 2016   Luxury brand Gucci has sued nearly 200 anonymous cybersquatters in a trademark infringement and counterfeiting complaint.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
Fintech firm sues Samsung over contactless payment tech
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Virgin Galactic moves $46m countersuit in Boeing ‘mothership’ dispute
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s worth trying against the odds’: Inside McDonald’s 'Big Mac' showdown