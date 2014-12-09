Subscribe
9 December 2014Trademarks

Gucci and Louis Vuitton among thousands of seized fakes

US officials have seized thousands of counterfeit goods including Nike and Louis Vuitton clothing.

Around 6,000 pieces of clothing and other items were taken from The Source II Urban Wear store in the city of Detroit.

According to the Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), part of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement, which conducted the raid, it carried out the operation following multiple undercover buys at the store.

Gucci sunglasses, Rolex watches, and Polo and True Religion merchandise were among other the other items seized.

The search and subsequent arrests come at the “height of the holiday shopping season” when counterfeit merchandise is highly pervasive, the HSI said.

“During the weeks leading up to the New Year, the market is flooded with counterfeit products being sold at stores, on street corners and online,” the HSI added.

The store’s owner, Cerhue Walker, was arrested at his home on charges of trafficking counterfeit goods. A stolen handgun was also found.

A second suspect, Latrice Walker, was arrested at the store following the raid.

Marlon Miller, special agent in charge of HSI Detroit, said: “At this time of year, counterfeit traffickers often exploit the enthusiasm of consumers looking for good deals."

“We urge consumers to do their homework and find out if they’re buying from legitimate retailers. The sad reality is that there is little or no recourse for people who are scammed by counterfeiter traffickers,” he added.

There have been several raids clamping down on counterfeits in the build up to Christmas. Last month, WIPR reported that counterfeit Disney dolls and festive toys were among thousands of fakes seized at the port of Dover in the UK.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Trademarks
‘Treasure hunt’ raid finds Gucci fakes and more
12 December 2014   New York police officers have uncovered thousands of counterfeit Gucci, Ralph Lauren, Burberry and other branded clothes worth up to $2.2 million.
Trademarks
Gucci targets nearly 200 anonymous cybersquatters
21 July 2016   Luxury brand Gucci has sued nearly 200 anonymous cybersquatters in a trademark infringement and counterfeiting complaint.
Trademarks
Gucci wins counterfeit dispute at Delhi court
6 September 2021   Gucci has secured a win at a court in Delhi, India, which found that its rights had been infringed by manufacturer Shipra Overseas when it used the luxury brand’s logo without permission.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
Fintech firm sues Samsung over contactless payment tech
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Virgin Galactic moves $46m countersuit in Boeing ‘mothership’ dispute
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s worth trying against the odds’: Inside McDonald’s 'Big Mac' showdown