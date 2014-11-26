Subscribe
shutterstock-230976325-web
LungLee / Shutterstock.com
26 November 2014Trademarks

Disney counterfeits seized in UK raid

Thousands of counterfeits including Disney dolls and festive toys bound for the UK Christmas market have been seized by Trading Standards (TS) officers.

Among the 5,470 counterfeits seized were nearly 2,000 toys, including more than 400 character dolls purporting to be official merchandise related to blockbuster Disney film Frozen.

Also captured as part of the seizure, which took place in the port of Dover in the UK, were 3,000 sets of Christmas lights that TS officers said were not properly insulated and could have caused electric shocks.

Kent County Council’s TS office said the items were captured as part of a consignment at the port and were prevented from entering the UK.

Border Force officers stopped a lorry and container after it was unloaded from a ship, before they alerted TS officials.

Mark Rolfe, TS manager for Kent County Council, said:  “This was one of the biggest hauls we have ever seized. Not surprisingly, it was a very time-consuming task for our officers to go through the consignments and examine samples of every product.”

Among the other items included 480 mini laser stage lighting sets and 1,440 Peppa Pig lookalike puffer balls.

The consignment, which originated from China, included nearly 170,000 items in total and was refused entry into the EU and sent back to China after discussions with the importer.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Trademarks
Gucci and Louis Vuitton among thousands of seized fakes
9 December 2014   US officials have seized thousands of counterfeit goods including Nike and Louis Vuitton clothing.
Trademarks
‘Treasure hunt’ raid finds Gucci fakes and more
12 December 2014   New York police officers have uncovered thousands of counterfeit Gucci, Ralph Lauren, Burberry and other branded clothes worth up to $2.2 million.
Trademarks
Divine intervention for £100k Welsh counterfeiter
17 December 2014   A man in Wales has had his prison sentence for distributing counterfeit films and music suspended after a reverend intervened.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s worth trying against the odds’: Inside McDonald’s 'Big Mac' showdown
INTA supports changing EUIPO practice on ‘converting’ trademarks
Ten tips for domain managers to overcome complex challenges
Harley-Davidson takes aim at Next over motorcycle motif
Idealism v materialism: the philosophy of trademark analysis