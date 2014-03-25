Subscribe
shutterstock-155610218-web
25 March 2014Trademarks

TMCH sends more than 500,000 cybersquatting warnings

The Trademark Clearinghouse (TMCH) has issued more than half a million pre-registration warnings to Internet users, it has revealed.

Of the pre-registrations targeted, 95 percent have not become active, the TMCH said. In a statement, it added that this figure showed the “deterrent is working”.

The trademark database sends warnings to Internet users seeking to register a domain matching a TMCH record. If a domain is then registered, the TMCH warns the relevant rights holder.

Earlier this month, the TMCH said it had sent around 17,500 warnings to trademark owners. The latest figures – which show that five percent of warnings have been ignored – would suggest that around 25,000 notices have now been sent to rights holders.

The TMCH, which has been open for a year, also revealed that it contains more than 28,000 trademarks.

Jan Corstens, project director of the TMCH, said any trademark owners that have yet to record their marks in the database should “come forward as soon as possible”.

“Together with the URS (Uniform Rapid Suspension System) and UDRP (Uniform Domain Name Dispute Resolution Policy), the TMCH completes ICANN’s right protection toolbox and is the first line of defence and the most cost-efficient way before taking any litigating step,” Corstens said.

To date, fewer than 70 of about 1,400 new generic top-level domains are live. Around 350,000 registrations in those domains are believed to be active.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk




Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024

Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024
Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Patents
‘It’s all about personality’: Co-counsel for Netlist on their ‘high-wire act’
6 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024

More articles

Post-Brexit issues at heart of EUIPO ‘Basmati’ dispute
INTA: NFTs should be protected as ‘goods’ in Bored Ape case
Trademark protection in Ethiopia: A practical guide
TikTok fails Singapore’s recognition test in ‘Tiki’ dispute
EU trademark round-up: Tour de France, Nike, Google, and Anheuser-Busch
Mind the gap: A false sense of registration in Zambia
How to score an IP win: German lawyers tackle Euro 24 challenges
Supreme Court rules ‘Trump Too Small’ trademark violates Lanham Act