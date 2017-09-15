Subscribe
winhorse
15 September 2017Trademarks

TM-intensive industries contributed 50% to Singapore’s GDP: INTA

Trademark-intensive industries contributed 50% to Singapore’s gross domestic product (GDP) between 2012 and 2015.

This is one of the findings of the International Trademark Association’s latest impact study on the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) region.

The study looked at the economic contribution of trademark-intensive industries (companies which use brands intensively) in the ASEAN region, focusing on Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, and Thailand.

Manufacturing was the top trademark-intensive industry across the countries. Other industries included information and communications, construction, and retail.

According to the study, the direct contribution of trademark-intensive industries equals 21% of GDP for Indonesia, 30% for Malaysia, 17% for the Philippines, and 22% for Thailand.

Trademark-intensive industries contributed between 27% and 60% of each country’s share of exports.

The industries generated 27% of exports in Indonesia, while Singapore’s and Thailand’s industries generated 60%.

Approximately 29% of Singapore’s workers are employed in trademark-intensive industries.

Around one quarter of Malaysia’s employees work in trademark-intensive industries, while the industries generate 55% of exports for the country.

In May, WIPR spoke to Sheila Francis, INTA’s director of marketing and liaison for the impact studies committee.

