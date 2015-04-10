The Masters organiser applies for ‘A tradition unlike any other’ trademarks

The organiser of the Masters golf tournament, which began yesterday (April 9), has applied for two trademarks for the phrase ‘A tradition unlike any other’.

Augusta National Golf Club, the organisation that hosts the Masters, applied to protect the phrase at the US Patent and Trademark Office.

The phrase was made famous by sports presenter Jim Nantz, who has covered the Masters for television broadcaster CBS since 1986.

He first used the phrase to describe the tournament in the same year.

The Masters tournament is an annual event held in Atlanta, Georgia. It is one of the four major golf tournaments of the calendar year.

One of the trademarks covers services for organising and conducting golf tournaments. The second covers clothes and hats.

Both applications have so far not been opposed.

Augusta National Golf Club’s applications, made in September last year, follow other attempts to trademark famous sporting phrases.

In February, WIPR reported that American football player Marshawn Lynch of the Seattle Seahawks had filed a trademark for the phrase ‘I’m just here so I won’t get fined’.

The phrase was made famous after Lynch repeated it 29 times to journalists at a press conference shortly before the Super Bowl.

His answers were in response to National Football League rules stating that players must be available to reporters during the week building up to a game and after practice sessions.