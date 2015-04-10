Subscribe
10 April 2015Trademarks

The Masters organiser applies for ‘A tradition unlike any other’ trademarks

The organiser of the Masters golf tournament, which began yesterday (April 9), has applied for two trademarks for the phrase ‘A tradition unlike any other’.

Augusta National Golf Club, the organisation that hosts the Masters, applied to protect the phrase at the US Patent and Trademark Office.

The phrase was made famous by sports presenter Jim Nantz, who has covered the Masters for television broadcaster CBS since 1986.

He first used the phrase to describe the tournament in the same year.

The Masters tournament is an annual event held in Atlanta, Georgia. It is one of the four major golf tournaments of the calendar year.

One of the trademarks covers services for organising and conducting golf tournaments. The second covers clothes and hats.

Both applications have so far not been opposed.

Augusta National Golf Club’s applications, made in September last year, follow other attempts to trademark famous sporting phrases.

In February, WIPR reported that American football player Marshawn Lynch of the Seattle Seahawks had filed a trademark for the phrase ‘I’m just here so I won’t get fined’.

The phrase was made famous after Lynch repeated it 29 times to journalists at a press conference shortly before the Super Bowl.

His answers were in response to National Football League rules stating that players must be available to reporters during the week building up to a game and after practice sessions.

Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Patents
‘It’s all about personality’: Co-counsel for Netlist on their ‘high-wire act’
6 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024

