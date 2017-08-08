Subscribe
8 August 2017

Thailand becomes 99th member of Madrid System

Thailand has become the 99th member of the Madrid System for registering and managing trademarks worldwide.

Yesterday, August 7, the Thai government deposited its instrument of accession to the Madrid Protocol with Francis Gurry, director general of the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO).

The protocol will enter into force on November 7.

Local brand owners in Thailand can then begin using the Madrid System to protect their marks in the 114 territories of the framework’s other 98 members.

Foreign companies and trademark owners can also seek trademark protection through the Madrid System when selling their products and services in Thailand.

Wiboonlasana Ruamraksa, permanent secretary of the Ministry of Commerce, submitted the instrument.

Earlier this year at the International Trademark Association’s Annual Meeting in Barcelona, a Madrid System Users Meeting took place. Marcus Höpperger, director of the Madrid Registry at WIPO, stated that in 2016 applications increased by 7.2%, the fastest growth since 2010.

Today’s top stories:

Estée Lauder lipsticks smacked with trade dress suit

Trump’s plans to investigate Chinese IP theft postponed

EFF has Federal Circuit’s ear in podcast patent win

More on this story

Trademarks
Thailand’s IP office starts accepting sound trademarks
5 September 2017   The Thai Department of Intellectual Property has begun accepting applications for the registration of sound trademarks.
Trademarks
WIPO welcomes 100th Madrid System member
4 October 2017   Indonesia has become the 100th member of the Madrid System for registering and managing trademarks globally.
Patents
US closes IP investigation into Thailand
18 December 2017   Robert Lighthizer, the US Trade Representative, has closed an investigation into Thailand’s IP protection and enforcement after progress was made by the country.


