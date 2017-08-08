Thailand becomes 99th member of Madrid System

Thailand has become the 99th member of the Madrid System for registering and managing trademarks worldwide.

Yesterday, August 7, the Thai government deposited its instrument of accession to the Madrid Protocol with Francis Gurry, director general of the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO).

The protocol will enter into force on November 7.

Local brand owners in Thailand can then begin using the Madrid System to protect their marks in the 114 territories of the framework’s other 98 members.

Foreign companies and trademark owners can also seek trademark protection through the Madrid System when selling their products and services in Thailand.

Wiboonlasana Ruamraksa, permanent secretary of the Ministry of Commerce, submitted the instrument.

Earlier this year at the International Trademark Association’s Annual Meeting in Barcelona, a Madrid System Users Meeting took place. Marcus Höpperger, director of the Madrid Registry at WIPO, stated that in 2016 applications increased by 7.2%, the fastest growth since 2010.

