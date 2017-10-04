Subscribe
istock-464891798_-zerbor
4 October 2017Trademarks

WIPO welcomes 100th Madrid System member

Indonesia has become the 100th member of the Madrid System for registering and managing trademarks globally.

On Monday, October 2, the Indonesian government deposited its instrument of accession to the Madrid Protocol with Francis Gurry, the director general of the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO).

The protocol will enter into force for Indonesia on January 2, 2018, when local brand owners can begin using the Madrid System to protect their marks in the territories of the framework’s other 99 members.

“Membership in the Madrid Union will offer Indonesian enterprises a straightforward path to new markets—including top export destinations like the US, the EU, China and Japan,” said WIPO in a release.

Indonesia is the eighth member of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) to join the system.

In August, Thailand became the 99th member and the protocol will enter into force on November 7.

Yesterday, WIPR  reported on Gurry’s opening speech for the 57th Series of Assemblies of WIPO member states.

Gurry called for greater participation in WIPO’s international patent, trademark and design systems, while explaining that the organisation should begin “tentative engagement” with developing technologies.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories like this sent straight to your inbox.

Waymo v Uber trial postponed, contentious report unsealed

Sink or swim: sperm bank takes on former employees who set up rival firm

A vote of no confidence: when politicians run into IP trouble

1.2 million pirated goods seized by Nigerian authorities

Kempner & Partners hires Marks & Clerk UK’s head of TMs

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Trademarks
Madrid Protocol amendments come into force
1 November 2017   Several amendments to regulations under the Madrid Agreement and Protocol came into force today.
Patents
Brazil joins Madrid System, reveals patent backlog plan
4 July 2019   Brazil has announced two measures aimed at reducing the bureaucracy, costs and duration of trademark and patent processes.
Trademarks
Madrid System welcomes 106th member
30 September 2019   Malaysia has become the 106th member of the Madrid System, which now covers 122 countries.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Virgin wins $160m trademark appeal against Alaska Airlines
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s worth trying against the odds’: Inside McDonald’s 'Big Mac' showdown
INTA supports changing EUIPO practice on ‘converting’ trademarks
Ten tips for domain managers to overcome complex challenges
Harley-Davidson takes aim at Next over motorcycle motif