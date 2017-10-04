WIPO welcomes 100th Madrid System member

Indonesia has become the 100th member of the Madrid System for registering and managing trademarks globally.

On Monday, October 2, the Indonesian government deposited its instrument of accession to the Madrid Protocol with Francis Gurry, the director general of the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO).

The protocol will enter into force for Indonesia on January 2, 2018, when local brand owners can begin using the Madrid System to protect their marks in the territories of the framework’s other 99 members.

“Membership in the Madrid Union will offer Indonesian enterprises a straightforward path to new markets—including top export destinations like the US, the EU, China and Japan,” said WIPO in a release.

Indonesia is the eighth member of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) to join the system.

In August, Thailand became the 99th member and the protocol will enter into force on November 7.

Yesterday, WIPR reported on Gurry’s opening speech for the 57th Series of Assemblies of WIPO member states.

Gurry called for greater participation in WIPO’s international patent, trademark and design systems, while explaining that the organisation should begin “tentative engagement” with developing technologies.

