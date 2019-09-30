Subscribe
30 September 2019

Madrid System welcomes 106th member

Malaysia has become the 106th member of the Madrid System, which now covers 122 countries.

The system is administered by the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) and, in Malaysia’s case, will enter into force on December 27, 2019.

Malaysian brand owners will be able to register marks in 121 other territories using one application, while overseas brand owners will benefit from lower costs when protecting their trademarks in Malaysia through one international filing via the Madrid System.

Indonesia, another member of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) nations,  became the 100th member of the system back in October 2017.

In July, WIPR  reported that Brazil had acceded to the Madrid System, as part of measures aimed at reducing the bureaucracy, costs and duration of trademark and patent processes in the country.

With Brazil’s membership, the Madrid System can now count each of the world’s ten largest economies—as calculated by the International Monetary Fund—as members. Brazil is the fifth Madrid System member from Latin America and the Caribbean.

Today's top stories:

USPTO axes gaming patents in win for Lego and Warner Bros

Judge allows NMPA double damages of $300m in Peloton suit

UKIPO rejects controversial ‘Liverpool’ TM

