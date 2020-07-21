WIPO launches Madrid online filing assistant

The World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) has unveiled the “ Madrid Application Assistant”, which automatically records all the information required to complete an international trademark application.

Launched yesterday, July 20, the service is part of WIPO's efforts to improve the creation and management of trademark rights under the Madrid System, and is an electronic version of the official MM2 form that is used to file an international application.

Administered by WIPO, the Madrid System is designed to enable rights holders to file international trademarks in a convenient and cost-effective way, and covers countries which represent more than 80% of global trade.

In the UK, companies will still be able to apply for international trademark registrations via the system after Brexit.

Under the Madrid System, trademark owners are able to file a single application and gain protection in 122 countries.

The service will help users to file high quality international applications by automatically importing the necessary information from national or regional trademark databases, from contact details to a full list of goods and services.

Additionally, it can automatically verify and translate the classification of a list of goods and services, reducing the risk of irregularities and making the process of filing an international application more efficient and accurate.

Francis Gurry, director general of WIPO, said: “Availability of all services online will make the Madrid System more user-friendly, bringing long-term benefits to the users as well as the offices.”

Other benefits of the Madrid Application Assistant include the real-time calculation of fees and easy-to-use classification tools

The Madrid Application Assistant is derived from Madrid e-Filing, the WIPO-powered online filing solution for member IP offices of the Madrid System.

According to WIPO, the service can easily be upgraded to Madrid e-filing to support all examination work by member offices from start to finish, including the online verification of files.

Member IP offices who wish to discuss upgrading the Madrid Application Assistant to Madrid e-Filing can contact WIPO directly.

