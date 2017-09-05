Thailand’s IP office starts accepting sound trademarks

The Thai Department of Intellectual Property has begun accepting applications for the registration of sound trademarks.

According to law firm Tilleke & Gibbins, the department began accepting the applications on Friday, September 1.

Under clause 11 of ministerial regulation number 5 BE 2560, applicants must submit a detailed written description of the sound.

They must specify whether the sound is categorised as a human sound, an animal sound, a piece of music/melody, or another type of sound.

An audio recording of the mark in a digital file format, with a maximum length of 30 seconds, must also be submitted.

Applicants can also submit musical notations or a spectrogram of their sound as part of their application, if they choose.

Tilleke & Gibbins added that to be eligible for registration, “sound trademarks must not directly represent a product’s properties, or be sounds naturally made by the product or made as part of the product’s usage or operation”.

In August, Thailand became the 99th member of the Madrid System for registering and managing trademarks worldwide.

When the protocol enters into force, on November 7, local brand owners in Thailand can begin using the Madrid System to protect their marks in the 114 territories of the framework’s other 98 members.

Did you enjoy reading this story? Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories like this sent straight to your inbox

Today’s top stories:

Nasdaq takes on rival exchange over patents and trade secrets

Mister Softee is no soft touch as suit against former licensee dismissed

Qualcomm to appeal Seoul High Court competition ruling

Ice Miller makes two additions to its IP group